TRexBio Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly to Develop and Commercialize Novel Therapies for Immune-Mediated Diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRex Bio, Inc., (“TRexBio”), a biotechnology company decoding human tissue immune biology to create revolutionary therapeutics, today announced a multi-year research collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to develop novel therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. This agreement builds on a previous collaboration with Lilly.

"We have been working closely with Lilly on these immunology programs leveraging TRexBio’s Deep Biology platform, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership to advance first-in-class therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases,” said Laura Berner, Chief Operating Officer of TRexBio.

Johnston Erwin, CEO of TRexBio, added, “This partnership with Lilly, a global leader in the field of immunology, is important validation of our ability to identify and characterize human Treg biology pathways that are meaningful for drug discovery and advances our mission of bringing new medicines to patients.”

TRexBio’s Deep Biology platform combines high-resolution sequencing of human tissue, cutting-edge computational biology tools, and scalable translational biology assay systems into an optimized workflow with a focus on Treg behavior in human tissue. The Deep Biology platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes, enabling efficient discovery and functional characterization of unique targets and rapid advancement of therapeutic candidates focused on Treg biology.

Under the terms of the agreement, TRexBio receives an upfront payment of $55 million and is eligible to receive more than $1.1 billion on achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. TRexBio is also entitled to receive tiered royalties on product sales. In exchange, Lilly will be granted an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize drug candidates from three programs and will be fully responsible for all related clinical development and commercialization costs. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

