Qosina Announces Partnership with ILC Dover and Expanded Portfolio of Liquid Bag Chambers

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce a partnership with ILC Dover, a leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device markets.

ILC Dover has partnered with Qosina to ensure assurance of supply of their single-use bioprocess systems by leveraging Qosina’s extensive selection and inventory of bioprocess components, focus on business continuity, consistent quality, change control and corporate social responsibility. ILC Dover has secured its component supply to rapidly respond to customer demand and aggressive timelines by outsourcing their supply chain operations to Qosina.

In conjunction with this new partnership, Qosina has expanded its product portfolio to include liquid single-use chamber bags from ILC Dover. These high-performance fluid storage and transfer chambers with optimized reliability, throughput and quality assurance for upstream and downstream bioprocessing applications are the perfect addition to the Qosina line.

The liquid bag chambers feature a TruFLO port design, which facilitates optimized edge-seal integrity and superior flow rates. The low-profile design coupled with the internal funnel shape maximizes product recovery. All liquid single-use chambers are manufactured with industry-proven, medical-grade Renolit 9101 film, a multilayer film composed of a high-purity biocompatible polyethylene (PE) contact layer with internal ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) oxygen barrier and an extremely low extractables and leachables profile. This film provides superior clarity, flexibility and strength, offers resistance to a wide range of chemicals, and is stable in a temperature range of -45°C to 60°C.

Available configurations range from 50 ml to 50 liters in a 2- or 3-port design. Improved handling designs include a robust hanging grommet for smaller sizes (50 ml – 1 liter) and reinforced, ergonomic handles for larger sizes (2 liter – 50 liter).

Qosina is a one-stop source for single-use bioprocess components, with low minimum order quantities, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina’s assurance of supply.

Explore Qosina’s single-use bioprocess component selection at https://www.qosina.com/bioprocess.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.