GigNet Announces Groundbreaking Agreement to Bring Advanced Biometrics to Puerto Cancun, A Leading Commercial and Residential Smart Development in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today a unique multiparty agreement to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, which has invested substantial resources in fiber-optic infrastructure in and around Puerto Cancun, will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, one of the leading facial recognition solutions in the world. Puerto Cancun is one of the newest and fastest growing developments in the Cancun region, with a modern marina, destination shopping mall, hotels, office complexes, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes.

Pangiam’s Trueface has built a strong reputation as a recognized global leader and is ranked as the #1 fastest software in the world in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmark. Pangiam will be deploying an advanced facial recognition solution for access control to bolster security at the development.

Shaun Moore, Chief AI Officer of Pangiam, stated, “Pangiam is excited to strengthen our relationship with GigNet and to provide Puerto Cancun with cutting edge technology to seamlessly enhance safety and security for the residents and visitors entering the development.”

Omar Sánchez Rodríguez, Resident Manager (Administrador Residente) of Puerto Cancún, stated, “Puerto Cancun, with the vision of being the best Condominium in Mexico, has a continuous development plan for the Community including Sustainable Mobility and Security. Among the actions and investments arranged for the continuous improvement of security is the use of Pangiam’s Trueface product. We are pioneers in the implementation of technologies like this with the aim of adding to the security of visitors and owners.”

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “This agreement is important for all the parties, but just as important, it is groundbreaking for the region. Our long-term strategy is to build on our investment in new fiber-optic network infrastructure throughout the region – which makes possible advanced services we are bringing to market in 2023. We have partnered with the Puerto Cancun developers over the past three years to install fiber-optics for our hospitality, enterprise, and fiber-to-the-home clients in the development. Advanced biometrics, which relies on reliable, high-speed connectivity, will enhance security for residents and visitors, as well as facilitate efficient access controls and other features that make Puerto Cancun one of the most desirable Smart Developments in all of Mexico. Commitment to enhanced security is a key reason the Cancun region continues to break records for visitors. We will seek to expand our relationship with Pangiam to additional developments in the Cancun region.”

ABOUT PANGIAM

At Pangiam, we are innovators, problem solvers, technologists and experts. Founded by a team of global trade, travel, aviation and homeland security leaders with a passion for what’s possible, Pangiam brings together visionaries from government, technology and commercial sectors to drive change. Through innovation, emerging technologies and the power of data, we solve the operational, facilitation and security challenges facing organizations today — to get their world moving. https://pangiam.com/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.