Battelle, AmplifyBio, Andelyn Biosciences Win Research Contract for National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The team of Battelle, AmplifyBio and Andelyn Biosciences has won a seat on an eight-year, $149 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. As one of the prime contractors on the multi-award IDIQ, the team will provide manufacturing and nonclinical support for translational development of therapeutic biotechnology products in the National Institutes of Health’s drug discovery and development program that addresses neurological conditions.

“The contract will be used to advance innovative therapies, including cell and gene therapy, for a broad variety of neurological diseases,” said Drew Cawthon, Business Line Director of Battelle’s Life Science Research. “We’ll be researching new and novel ways to treat rare diseases, ones that don’t yet have effective treatments.”

“The success of this proposal bid allows AmplifyBio to demonstrate our continued partnership with Battelle and formalizes a new partnership with Andelyn Biosciences,” said Jerry Hacker, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, AmplifyBio. “This highlights the types of collaborations possible in the growing life science hub in Central Ohio. We look forward to bringing our expertise in advanced therapy analytics and preclinical study capabilities to accelerate groundbreaking therapies for neurological conditions.”

Eric Blair, Chief Commercial Officer at Andelyn, added: “We are proud to be supporting this research program by NINDS. At Andelyn, we are wholly committed to making an impact when it comes to manufacturing therapies, particularly when it comes to treating rare disease. We are looking forward to working alongside our partners and providing hope to the patients impacted.”

Battelle offers assay support and integration services to support regulatory approval, as well as decades of federal government contracting experience that supports its position as the prime contractor. Beyond the significant technical and program management expertise, the team is unique in that all team members are local to Central Ohio.

“What we have in Central Ohio rivals anything available on a national or international stage,” said Brian Burback, Battelle chemist in the Life Science Research business line. “The specific scope of work was an incredible opportunity to pull together a Central Ohio team.”

All three of the teams actively collaborated on the winning proposal. As they bid on task orders, they expect for each partner to receive similar shares of the work, relying on the differentiated strengths of each organization to meet the client’s needs.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit battelle.org.

About Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.

Andelyn is a biopharmaceutical CDMO Pioneering Solutions That Turn Hope into Reality™. Headquartered in the greater Columbus, Ohio, USA area, Andelyn’s capabilities span viral vector process and analytical development, small to large-scale adherent and suspension-based GMP drug substance manufacturing up to 2000L, and drug product manufacturing services. Having 20+ years of experience in viral vector manufacturing [andelynbio.com], Andelyn offers its clients direct access to globally recognized thought leaders that have enabled 75+ worldwide clinical trials. With the experience gained from over 400 cGMP clinical batches and 2000+ research-grade productions, Andelyn provides its clients with end-to-end manufacturing services, advanced quality systems, full regulatory support, and supply chain vertical integration. Andelyn began operations in its state-of-the-art 200,000 sq. ft. commercial manufacturing facility in September 2022, expanding capacity across 14+ production suites for customization of new programs and tech transferred programs. Andelyn is one of a few select CDMOs that offer clinical through commercial-scale capabilities that will help fulfill Andelyn’s mission of accelerating the development and manufacturing of innovative therapies to bring more treatments to more patients. Andelyn is owned and supported by Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Pall-Cytiva, part of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, visit: https://andelynbio.com/ [andelynbio.com].

About AmplifyBio

AmplifyBio is a leading preclinical CRO focused on toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing to advance therapeutics for the betterment of human health. Spun out of Battelle in May of 2021, AmplifyBio's mission is to continue to provide exceptional CRO study services in an agile environment suited to commercial goals and expand analytic capabilities to serve the dynamic needs of advanced therapy development. Clients of AmplifyBio enjoy the peace of mind that comes from decades of experience in GLP and non-GLP study design and execution, combined with rapid investment in technology, expertise, and infrastructure that together provide the critical components of a reliable, preclinical partnership.