Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT.

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

- 333,942 shares

- €1,632,350.32

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for €104,546,990.99

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for €109,013,444.90

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 495,270 shares

- €1,160,901.07

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share

- € 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

