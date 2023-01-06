AA Medical Announces Partnership with Certified Endoscopy Products

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AA Medical (“AA Medical” or “the Company”), a provider of sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical device equipment markets, is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with Certified Endoscopy Products (“Certified Endoscopy” or “Certified”), a leading Chicago-based medical device reprocessing company specialized in endoscopic devices. Together, AA Medical and Certified Endoscopy will form a preeminent medical device reprocessing company serving the endoscopy, orthopedic, and other surgical device markets.

AA Medical works with physicians in over 100 countries and has grown into one of the largest and most respected aftermarket equipment companies in endoscopy, orthopedics and other specialties. The Company partnered with Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing, in April 2022 to build a technology-driven medical equipment platform. The partnership with Certified Endoscopy aligns with AA Medical’s growth strategy and vision.

Founded in 2015 by Michael (“Mike”) Cole and John Fuller, Certified Endoscopy provides high quality surgical equipment at affordable prices to customers worldwide. Mr. Cole and Mr. Fuller are veterans in the medical device industry, with over 45 years of combined experience. From the Company’s Chicago warehouse, Certified serves thousands of customers in over 80 countries.

“ We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Certified Endoscopy and jointly work towards our goal of connecting the world with life-sustaining medical equipment,” said Matt Nelson, AA Medical CEO.

Mr. Cole, Co-Founder of Certified, added, “ We look forward to uniting two of the leading companies within surgical device reprocessing. Our joint platform can revolutionize the third-party medical equipment market and ensure physicians have the equipment necessary to provide their patients with the best possible outcomes.”

“ Certified and AA Medical have competed as peers for several years, and united together, we believe we possess the scale and market knowledge to drive transformational growth for our businesses,” said Mr. Plantz, AA Medical’s founder

The relationship between the Certified and AA Medical teams dates back to Mr. Plantz’s and Mr. Fuller’s shared beginnings at Stryker. Before founding Certified Endoscopy, Mr. Cole was a leader at AA Medical and worked closely alongside the current AA Medical team.

Mr. Fuller, Co-Founder of Certified, said, “ Our organizations have a lot to learn from each other to drive even faster growth for our companies and better service for our customers.”

AA Medical and Shore are partnering to build a strong and diversified medical reprocessing company together through new industry partnerships, business development and further investment in the company’s products and team.

Don Pierce, Partner at Shore Capital and Board Member of AA Medical, said, “ Shore is proud to partner with John, Mike, and the entire Certified Endoscopy family. We have developed a strong relationship with the leadership team over the past year and believe Certified has built an excellent business focused on serving their customers’ unique needs.”

About AA Medical

AA Medical has provided sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical equipment markets since 2012, with a concentration in endoscopic, orthopedic, and other surgical devices. As a critical partner in cost containment, AA Medical helps medical facilities unlock residual value from unneeded equipment while providing reprocessed equipment that otherwise would be prohibitively expensive to purchase new to small, rural, specialty, and international medical facilities. For more information, please visit www.aamedicalstore.com.

About Certified Endoscopy

Certified Endoscopy is a medical device reprocessing company based in Schiller Park, Illinois with a concentration in endoscopy equipment for the visualization, arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and other surgical end markets. Founded in 2015, Certified serves thousands of customers in over 80 companies and has built the reputation as one of the world’s largest suppliers of reprocessed endoscopy equipment. For more information, please visit www.certifiedendoscopy.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.