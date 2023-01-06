METiS Announces License Agreement with Evopoint Biosciences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--METiS Therapeutics (METiS), a Boston-area company integrating drug discovery and delivery with AI and machine learning, today announced they have entered a collaboration with Evopoint Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Evopoint”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative and transformative medicines.

Under the terms of the collaboration, METiS will receive an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize Evopoint’s SOS1 inhibitor program, a key regulatory protein/node in the RAS/MAPK pathway. SOS1 is responsible for regulating the transition of KRAS from its “off” to “on” state, making it a compelling therapeutic target. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), over 30% of all human cancers are driven by mutations of Ras genes. The addition of the SOS1 inhibitor program strengthens METiS’ portfolio in the RAS/MAPK space and supports the company’s broader strategy of building a targeted oncology pathway, following its September announcement of a PAN-RAF compound licensing agreement with Voronoi, Inc.

“ We are excited to partner with Evopoint and accelerate the development of this potentially transformative program into a potential best-in-class asset," Chris Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of METiS Therapeutics. “ The RAS/MAPK pathway is a significant oncogenic driver, and this program fits perfectly into our strategy of shutting down this pathway and maximizing patient benefit.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with METiS to leverage the therapeutic potential of the SOS1 inhibitor,” said Jason Meijie Le, CEO of Evopoint. “ This collaboration underscores our shared mission to redefine and accelerate the drug development for unmet medical needs.”

About METiS

METiS is a biotechnology company that aims to drive best-in-class therapies in a wide range of disease areas by integrating drug discovery and delivery with AI, machine learning, and quantum simulation. To learn more, please visit metistx.com.

About Evopoint

Evopoint Biosciences was founded by highly accomplished leaders in research and development, business and investment. The Company’s mission is to discover and develop transformative medicines to address significant unmet needs globally. Leveraging its world-class scientific platforms for targeted therapy, PROTAC and antibiotics, Evopoint has built a broad and innovative pipeline of 7 clinical and 14 pre-clinical candidates in oncology, anti-infectives, and metabolic diseases. Aiming to rapidly evolve into a leading global biopharma, Evopoint has established a highly efficient global research and development organization with presence in China, Australia, and the United States. To learn more, please visit www.evopointbio.com.