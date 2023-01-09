Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Announces Sock Partnership with Lamour, Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership and licensing agreement with Lamour, Inc., to manufacture and sell Fruit of the Loom® branded socks for the family.

“ This strategic partnership will support our continued growth aspirations within the sock category,” said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Chairman and CEO. “ A proven leader in the hosiery category, Lamour will offer innovative products that deliver the comfort, quality, and styling for which the Fruit of the Loom® brand is known and trusted.”

“ The Lamour Family is honored to be entrusted to continue the legacy of the iconic Fruit of the Loom brand. Through a strong partnership with Fruit of the Loom and our retail partners, we will deliver exceptional quality and innovation for many years to come,” said Marty Lieberman, President, Lamour, Inc.

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc., is an international leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc., is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

About Lamour

Lamour, Inc., was established in 1952 as a pantyhose manufacturer in Montreal, Canada. Since then, Lamour has evolved from a small factory to a multi-national corporation with significant core competencies in socks, underwear, and performance wear. The company has defined itself around a strong supply chain that delivers exceptional quality and value, company-owned distribution centers, and longstanding relationships with key retailers. For more information, please visit Lamour.com.