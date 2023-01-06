Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Announces Brand Representation by Motorsports Television Personality Terry L. Madden

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. & YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mile Marker Industries, Inc., a Pompano Beach, FL-headquartered manufacturer of high-quality vehicle locking hubs, electric and hydraulic winches, recovery gear and automotive aftermarket accessories, as well as defense/government/public sector industry products, today announced its multilevel partnership with well-known racer and motorsports television personality Terry Madden, a US Army veteran. Madden recently left WARN Industries and signed on with Mile Marker Industries, Inc. to introduce a line of signature products and also will become a full line dealer.

Terry began racing bikes, motocross and flat track at a young age, and after high school served in The United States Army for eight years as an “MP” in the Military Police division. Upon completing his military service, Terry had a successful career working in the oil and gas/oilfield industry, thereafter pursuing his passion for off-road racing. Terry continues to enjoy success in the off-road sector, including two Baja 1000 wins, two Mexican 1000 wins, and countless other championships and awards around the globe. Terry is also a professional driver and rider and has appeared in many television programs and commercials.

Madden noted, “ I’m thrilled to be joining the Mile Marker family as brand ambassador and a full line dealer. I am well familiar with the history of Mile Marker and how well designed and manufactured their products are – since 1984, Mile Marker has been known for its robust hubs, winches for trucks, SUV’s, ATV’s, UTV’s, marine applications, and in addition to B2B and DTC/B2C markets, has been producing high quality products for the United States Department of Defense for years. Mile Marker has a proven reputation for its rugged winches which are found on the Army’s HUMVEE and FLYER 72 military vehicles – what really sets the company apart is that they are a small, entrepreneurial group and go the extra mile for customers who rely on their products.”

According to Mile Marker CEO Paul Fioravanti, “ The Mile Marker team is excited to have Terry Madden represent our brand. Our product development and engineering team will be working closely with Terry to develop a range of signature products, from vehicle and ATV/UTV winches to special hooks, snatch blocks, fairleads, rope, shackles and recovery kit products, as well as building on our success in the portable winch category. Terry’s understanding of the needs of winching, recovery and towing, along with his racing experience, will ultimately result in a new product line, the Terry Madden Signature Series by Mile Marker, that we’ll all be proud to put our names on, and that line will bear Terry’s signature colors of black and gold.” Madden, who counts among his sponsors, Can-Am, Nitto Tires and others, was previously allied with Warn Industries in the winch category.

Fioravanti added, “ Mile Marker will be launching products with Terry at the King of the Hammers February 2nd-11th, 2023. Terry’s California shop will become a Mile Marker full-service dealer, with on-hand inventory. Terry will help us tell the story of a reenergized Mile Marker (under new ownership since 2021), and help us continue to grow our brand as we launch some exciting new products throughout the year and later in the year at SEMA 2023.”

Fioravanti added, “ We’ve recently made significant investments into our facility and into manufacturing partnerships, R&D, and most importantly, getting additional great people on our team to build on our track record of innovative, exciting and category leading products. We are blessed to be able to count on Terry Madden’s proven experience and product vision to help us tell the story of our brand.”

ABOUT MILE MARKER INDUSTRIES, INC.

First established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. ( www.milemarker.com ) is an ISO-certified US-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies, and off-road enthusiasts. As pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures (in both the US and via global sourcing) and markets the highest quality products including winches, hubs, and recovery gear, backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team.