Canada Jetlines Partners with Boom Group, Leading Loyalty, and Rewards Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines” or the “Company”) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, is pleased to announce a partnership with Boom Group Inc (BOOM), Western Canada’s leading employee and member rewards platform. Through this alliance, travellers will have the ability to enroll through the BOOM Rewards’ platform to purchase flights at a preferred rate, on all current and future routes via Canada Jetlines’ international network.

The BOOM platform powers the leading membership rewards and loyalty program, allowing member companies to engage, grow, and create unique experiences for members. News of the partnership is shared following Canada Jetlines’ addition of two new routes, including Las Vegas, and Melbourne/Orlando, Florida, in addition to a second aircraft to the carrier’s growing fleet.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BOOM Group to provide travellers with a convenient and accessible loyalty programs and rewards platform to fuel future travel,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “As a leader in the rewards space, with tens of thousands of members, BOOM will plug Canada Jetlines into a high value, targeted consumer base for individuals seeking tailored experiences.”

“Travel continues to be one of the most popular and growing categories in the BOOM platform,” said Laureen Regan, President, and CEO of Boom Group Inc. “Canada Jetlines provides access to flight options for domestic leisure travel routes with future expansion planned for international routes. We are excited to be partnering with Canada Jetlines to provide our BOOM Members with new travel options at great rates.”

Visit Jetlines.com to book travel and follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms via #CanadaJetlines to keep up with the latest Jetlines news. Travellers can reserve vacation packages with preferred travel agents, who can earn up to 10% commission on all base fares, when contracted directly with Canada Jetlines.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About Boom Group

The BOOM Rewards Loyalty Platform delivers a highly integrated solution that supports Member Companies to engage, grow, retain, and create unique experiences for the tens of thousands of Members currently with access to the platform. At the same time, BOOM, uniquely and successfully, connects retail brands in multiple sectors to BOOM’s highly engaged and loyal community of targeted, employed and professional Members.

