Drew Barrymore Puts the ‘O’ in Bingo With 2023 Bingo Blitz Campaign

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a new television spot inspired by an iconic rom-com movie scene, Drew Barrymore is putting the (big) O in BINGO for her second commercial with Bingo Blitz, the world’s most popular free-to-play Bingo game.*

Filmed in New York City last year, the video is set in a brightly colored Parisian cafe reminiscent of the Bingo Blitz game itself. Barrymore’s excitement at hitting BINGO can’t be contained – prompting a nearby woman to say to the waiter: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

The new spot is just one element of a robust 360-degree Bingo Blitz campaign featuring Barrymore, which will also see the beloved actress appear as her own in-game avatar and will have TikTok creators sharing their own unique content set to Barrymore’s audio from the spot. Bingo Blitz also partnered with Barrymore’s cookbook, Rebel Homemaker, which was integrated into Bingo Blitz app to create a special in-game event.

Drew Barrymore said:

"I'm a huge gamer. I actually used to go to a Tuesday night weekly bingo game with all my friends. I love that it's a game that everybody around the world can play. We are looking for a collective experience and Bingo Blitz is sort of the perfect one.”

"I just want to be a part of things that everybody can be a part of - I also love that it is free. To be welcomed and invited and you can come and play and be a part of something - that collective experience should be able to be had by all, so I thank Bingo Blitz for making it so accessible to everybody."

Since its launch in 2010, a regular stream of innovative updates has successfully engaged hardcore fans but also broadened the games’ appeal by attracting hosts of new players.

To that end, the partnership with Drew Barrymore is the latest in a series of star-studded initiatives. The key to the continued success of Bingo Blitz has been the game’s constant evolution. Earlier this year, pop icon Meghan Trainor released All About That Game! a unique twist on her chart-topping single "All About That Bass." Prior to that, 2021 witnessed the success of the official Bingo Blitz single, She's Bing, featuring singers Luis Fonsi and Nicole Scherzinger, which was a modern reimagining of Ottowa’s 1979 Classic, D.I.S.C.O.

Lior Itzhak, General Manager of Bingo Blitz, said:

“Our ambition with Bingo Blitz is to make Bingo a game for EVERYONE: we are constantly reinventing and redefining game play as we look to reach new users and spread that feeling of unique excitement when getting a Bingo. I am delighted we can share this message in the next installment of our campaign with the iconic Drew Barrymore. We believe this new commercial will evoke feelings of excitement and nostalgia that Drew’s films are so well known for as we continue to welcome more players into the Bingo Blitz fold.”

Bingo Blitz is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/dwx1cc3l.

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game for everyone. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

*According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from Dec 2021 – Dec 2022 across iOS and Google Play (in-app purchases are available in Bingo Blitz).