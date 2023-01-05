CAES Awarded LRIP2 Contract from Lockheed Martin to Support Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) System

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Low Rate Initial Production Phase 2 (LRIP2) contract from Lockheed Martin Corporation. Under the contract, CAES will supply its high performing Phased Array Antennas to support Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) system. The announcement follows the Low Rate Initial Production Phase 1 (LRIP1) Contract that CAES was awarded earlier this year.

“We’re honored to continue our work with Lockheed Martin to bring critical electronic warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy,” said Mike Kahn, CAES President and CEO. “Our unique combination of longstanding RF experience and next generation electronic warfare technology allows us to continue to be a trusted partner of choice.”

The AOEW program delivers electronic surveillance and attack capabilities for U.S. Navy Ships. The AOEW system has the ability to work independently or with the ship's onboard electronic surveillance sensor, AN/SLQ-32(V)6 which also features CAES Antennas.

CAES solutions enable the world’s most important missions. With decades of experience and advanced technology, CAES designs and manufactures a full range of arrays for aerospace and defense applications.

