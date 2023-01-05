Western Nevada College Expands Accessibility with Adoption of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Carson City, Nevada, Western Nevada College (WNC) has deployed YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, an ed-tech solution aimed at creating accessible course content for all learners. The institution serves more than 5,000 students each year within an 18,000-square-mile service area.

YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system, to automatically improve accessibility using machine learning and artificial intelligence, and scans that check for common accessibility issues. In addition, YuJa Panorama enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background — from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more and provides a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility. Detailed reports at a course and institution level help measure and track accessibility.

“Western Nevada College’s faculty is respectful of the differences in learners and are committed to expanding accessibility with features like scanning files, accessibility reports, automatic generation of alternative formats, and more,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to help WNC enable all students to succeed in their higher education journey.”

ABOUT WESTERN NEVADA COLLEGE

Located in Carson City, Nevada, Western Nevada College is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 5,000 students each year within an 18,000-square-mile service area. Western offers a diverse curriculum that is tailored to meet students'​ individual educational goals. By offering multiple college degrees, certificate and career-building programs, smaller class sizes, and personalized counseling opportunities, WNC helps to ensure students a positive and successful college experience.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.