Malta Inc. and Orlando Utilities Commission Collaborate on Long-Duration Energy Storage

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC—The Reliable One) will explore deployment of Malta Inc.’s long-duration energy storage power plant as a reliable and commercially viable solution to help achieve the utility’s net-zero carbon emission goals. Malta’s storage solution converts excess electricity into thermal energy that is stored in salt and coolant. When needed, the plant regenerates gigawatt hours of electricity for residential and commercial use.

Malta’s utility-scale 100+ megawatt system provides more hours of energy storage than lithium-ion batteries and could provide energy storage diversity for OUC. The increased duration power plant has the potential to help OUC ensure grid reliability despite the variable nature of clean and renewable energy resources like solar. The Malta power plant would be situated at OUC’s Indian River Plant in Brevard County on Florida’s East Coast.

“Malta is committed to making climate-smart choices easier for our customers,” said Malta CEO Ramya Swaminathan. “This collaboration explores how Malta’s innovative technology can improve grid resiliency and accelerate OUC’s clean energy goals.”

“Long-duration energy storage is vital to OUC’s clean energy plans and our commitment to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. Malta’s innovative energy storage solution has the potential to help us reduce our CO2 emissions and provide a cleaner, greener energy future for our customers,” said Clint Bullock, OUC General Manager & CEO.

OUC’s Electric Integrated Resource Plan calls for ending the use of coal no later than 2027 and sets the utility on a course to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, with interim carbon reductions of 50% by 2030 and 75% by 2040. Pairing Malta’s energy storage system with OUC’s growing investment in solar would help achieve the utility’s carbon-reduction goals while also leveraging experienced staff to operate large energy storage projects like Malta.

About OUC—The Reliable One

Established in 1923 by a special act of the Florida Legislature, OUC—The Reliable One is the second largest municipal utility in Florida. OUC provides electric and water services to about 400,000 accounts in Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties. Visit www.ouc.com to learn more about our commitment to reliability, affordability and sustainability.

About Malta Inc.

Malta, Inc. has developed a 100 megawatt (MW) Zero-Carbon Power Plant, a like-for-like replacement for today’s fossil fuel-fired plants that delivers affordable, reliable, on-demand clean energy 24/7.

Malta’s innovative technology stores electricity as thermal energy from eight hours to eight days or longer, later returning it to the grid to meet hourly, daily, and weekly needs. The Malta system also provides clean heat for industrial and district heating applications. Visit: www.maltainc.com.