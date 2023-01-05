IRI ProScores Now Available Through Experian

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI® today announced an extended partnership with Experian to enable TV network groups, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), consortiums and more to seamlessly leverage IRI’s purchase-based data for targeting and activation within campaigns for their CPG clients.

For years, IRI’s connection to Experian has enabled TV organizations to order measurement and request IRI’s Verified, Complete and custom ProScores® purchase-based audiences on behalf of CPG clients. With this expanded relationship, IRI syndicated ProScores are natively available within Experian, enabling targeting and activation in a flexible self-serve manner. This provides TV organizations with a direct, unrestricted option for implementing IRI’s best-in-class data into CPG campaigns to drive performance.

IRI ProScores audiences are purchase-based modeled segments representing 126 million U.S. households, offering activation at scale across households with the highest propensity to purchase a given category, brand or sub-brand. To meet the immediate needs of TV organizations, IRI has syndicated over 1,500 ProScores segments within Experian. Customized ProScores segments and Verified and Complete Audiences are still available upon request and leverage IRI’s purchase-based data assets of over 500 million retailer loyalty cards — the largest and most comprehensive for the CPG industry.

“The integration of IRI ProScores and Experian’s TV capabilities comes at a pivotal time in the television industry,” said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of Global Media Solutions, IRI. “As the TV space continues to push for data-driven targeting, IRI will continue to meet the demand by making our purchase-based data accessible across platforms and marketplaces where our clients run their media campaigns, improving their performance.”

By leveraging Experian’s living unit ID (LUID), the underlying identifier across both traditional and connected TV targeting, networks and measurement solutions, IRI ProScores segments and Verified and Complete Audiences become increasingly addressable, unlocking further connectivity across the TV ecosystem.

“We are continuously looking to expand our portfolio of data and insights sources,” said Aimee Irwin, senior vice president of Strategy and Partnerships, Experian Marketing Services. “This expanded initiative with IRI enables CPG advertisers with access to ‘off-the-shelf’ predictive insights needed to achieve scale and reach across TV targeting and activation.”

“At DISH Media, we’ve been at the forefront of engaging with Experian's Audience Engine platform by utilizing IRI data and measurement to quantify product sales campaign results,” said Kemal Bokhari, head of Data, Measurement, and Analytics, DISH Media. “We believe having ready access to pre-created IRI ProScores within Experian will empower our CPG clients to maximize addressable impact and effectively target their preferred category customers.”

