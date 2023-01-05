Cavli Wireless Brings the Next-generation CAT1.bis Module C16QS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly 'IoT ready' cellular module manufacturers, and Qualcomm Technologies. Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, announced today a strategic collaboration for LTE CAT1 technology.

By utilizing the Qualcomm® QCX216 LTE IoT Modem, Cavli Wireless will now be able to utilize the pioneering speed and innovative solutions that Qualcomm Technologies is known for, and deliver the Cavli Hubble IoT stack to customers worldwide. With the C16QS CAT1.bis Cellular IoT module, Cavli Wireless will make IoT adoption seamless & scalable for a wide range of IoT use cases ranging from e-mobility, POS machines, Electric charging stations, TCU, Asset tracking, and so much more.

The Cavli C16QS is an integrated single-mode LTE CAT1.bis Cellular Module based on 3GPP Release 14 comes with integrated eSIM and GNSS. The Cavli C16QS will also offer OEMs implementing IoT to cut down initial hardware costs due to the sub $5 pricing of the module. And further combining the IoT hardware along with Cavli Hubble - The world's most robust IoT connectivity and modem management platform, the C16QS will offer unparalleled value for all industries across all borders.

In addition, under the Hubble Stack Intelligence, the Cavli C16QS can be managed via Hubble Lens, an advanced remote diagnosis feature of the Cavli Hubble Modem Management platform wherein a customer can remotely diagnose, monitor & debug the field device with zero physical intervention, thereby paving the way for the true scaling of IoT.

“Customer samples are available now, and mass production will start in early 2023 at the India facility.”

“The launch of C16QS LTE CAT1.bis cellular IoT module is a new and exciting beginning to our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” said John Mathew, Chief Executive Officer at Cavli Wireless. “We are beyond excited to have our new module be introduced to the global markets, which will be the start of the new era of LTE CAT1 for IoT. This is another big step for Cavli Wireless in moving forward with our vision of democratizing IoT for all.”

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures IoT-Ready cellular modules that improve device reliability and expedite development processes for various applications. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable international data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.