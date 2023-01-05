D-Wave and Davidson Technologies Enter Multi-Year Reseller Agreement

BURNABY, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif. & HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers; and Davidson Technologies, Inc., a technology services company that provides innovative engineering, technical and management solutions for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial customers, today announced that the companies have entered into a multi-year reseller agreement. The new alliance, which will be highlighted at D-Wave’s upcoming annual user conference, Qubits, enables Davidson to resell D-Wave’s products and services, including the Leap™ quantum cloud service. In addition, the companies are working together on an initiative to support classified quantum-hybrid applications, an important requirement for national defense programs.

The collaboration comes at a time when the United States Government is increasingly emphasizing the importance of quantum information science (QIS) technology in fostering American innovation and furthering military initiatives. By collaborating on joint go-to-market efforts, Davidson plans to expand its advanced, intelligent technology solutions with D-Wave’s cloud-based quantum computing and quantum hybrid solver services in support of US defense and aerospace efforts. Quantum-hybrid applications can support a variety of mission objectives, including supply chain optimization, logistics management, weapon system optimization, and vehicle routing, to name a few.

“ Quantum technology should be considered a key component of every compute infrastructure, including our nation’s defense operations,” said Major General John W. Holly (USA, Ret.), President, CEO and Chairman of Davidson. “ By joining forces with D-Wave, we’re aiming to help our Government customers accelerate the adoption and application of today’s quantum-hybrid solutions as part of our focused mission to protect and defend the United States.”

“ Davidson has a reputation for recognizing how emerging and advanced technologies can be applied to help customers navigate change, embrace risks and grow,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “ We share that spirit of imagining the unimaginable and harnessing the power of technology in service to our customers. Through our collaboration, we’re extending Davidson’s impressive portfolio with annealing quantum computing solutions designed to tackle government customers’ increasingly complex computational problems, today.”

An industry leader in quantum computing solutions, D-Wave is a pioneer with more than a decade of experience building and delivering commercial quantum computers. Through the reseller agreement, Davidson has access to the Advantage™ quantum system, D-Wave’s fifth generation commercially available quantum computer, which excels at optimization problems ubiquitous in real-world commercial and defense applications, such as manufacturing processes and waste reduction. Advantage has more than 5,000 qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity and is available via the Leap real-time quantum cloud service.

About Davidson Technologies, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Davidson has distinguished itself in the aerospace and missile defense industry with an outstanding reputation for performance excellence. Specifically, the company is recognized for innovation and subject matter expertise dedicated to the mission and the warfighter by designing and delivering advanced, intelligent technology solutions in defense of our Nation.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS) is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, which are subject to a number of risks. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the reseller agreement with Davidson Technologies, Inc., Davidson’s and D-Wave’s collaboration on an initiative to support classified quantum-hybrid applications and Davidson’s plans to expand its advanced, intelligent technology solutions with D-Wave’s products, as well as the ability of Quantum-hybrid applications to support a variety of mission objectives, including supply chain optimization, logistics management, weapon system optimization, and vehicle routing. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management’s control, including general economic conditions and other risks, our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions, and the uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-267124), initially filed by the Company with the SEC on August 29, 2022 and which was declared effective by the SEC on October 26, 2022, as well as factors associated with companies, such as D-Wave, that are engaged in the business of quantum computing, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in those businesses and in the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; and the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements contained in this press release prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In addition, you are cautioned that past performance may not be indicative of future results. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements in making an investment decision or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by any person we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.