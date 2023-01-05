Yahoo Makes Scope3 Carbon Neutral Inventory Available to Advertisers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Yahoo announced an integration with Scope3 to offer carbon neutral private marketplace (PMP) media in the Yahoo SSP. Advertisers buying through the Yahoo SSP can now easily find and buy Green Media Products powered by Scope3 to ensure their digital ad campaigns align with their broader sustainability goals.

The digital media and advertising industry has a massive carbon footprint due to the complexity of digital ad supply chains and the sheer volume of ad transactions, and Scope3 was formed to help solve this sustainability problem.

By measuring the carbon emissions of the entire digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Yahoo make it easy for anyone buying through their platform to factor carbon into every business decision.

“ It is important that the industry moves and considers sustainability in buying decisions. As the whole industry is on a journey to move to being more sustainable, we are excited to bring access to green media, powered by Scope3’s data, through our Yahoo SSP,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “ This adds another layer of choice and flexibility to our customers. Scope3 provides measurement of each publisher’s carbon emissions within the PMPs we now offer, creating a clear path for advertisers to invest in these ad impressions while also rewarding publishers that are transitioning to greener, lower carbon footprints with greater demand for their supply.”

“ There are few platforms that can provide the global reach and scale of Yahoo. That, combined with Yahoo’s enthusiasm for driving increased adoption of sustainable advertising practices, makes this integration an incredible milestone for changing the industry,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of global and strategic partnerships at Scope3. “ By offering access to Scope3’s Green Media Products directly in platform, Yahoo is giving brands around the world a simple and standardized way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media while helping ensure responsible publishers continue to thrive.”

Yahoo SSP is part of Yahoo’s full stack suite of ad technology platforms, allowing publishers to maximize monetization of their inventory across any screen through its trusted and transparent platform through unique, premium advertiser demand.

The new PMPs with Scope3 data, also known as Green Media Products, are now available globally through any demand side platform connected to the Yahoo SSP, including Yahoo’s own industry-leading DSP.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Scope3

Scope3 is on a mission to decarbonize media and advertising. For organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions, Scope3 is the supply chain emissions data standard that delivers an accurate, comprehensive, and independent emissions model for every company in the digital ecosystem. Scope3 enables the industry-wide usage of Green Media Products (GMPs), or carbon-neutral media, by measuring emissions and managing the purchase of high-quality carbon removal contributions.