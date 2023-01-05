X-Chem and Sironax Begin Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Discovery Research Partnership

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Chem, the global leader in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, today announces the establishment of a research partnership with Sironax, in which X-Chem will leverage its powerful DEL platform to support Sironax’s drug discovery pipeline. Through the collaboration, X-Chem will screen its unique DNA-encoded libraries against difficult-to-drug targets implicated in neurodegenerative disease to discover hits. In turn, Sironax will prosecute these hits into transformational medicines for degenerative disease.

“We appreciate being a preferred partner to support drug discovery projects across the Sironax portfolio,” said X-Chem CEO Matt Clark. “The combination of Sironax’s deep scientific knowledge and our leading DEL platform will help drive the discovery of new therapeutics that will help patients.”

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is the leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. In-house lead optimization services enable clients to progress their compounds directly for even higher quality outputs. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery, supporting lead optimization through candidate identification.

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for patients with age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs, focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases including regulated cell death, neuroprotective pathways and neuroinflammation. Sironax is currently conducting early clinical studies with SIR0365 and SIR2446, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, please visit www.sironax.com.