Ushr’s HD Map Data Helps Enable Hands-Off Driving on Nissan Ariya’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ushr Inc. announced today it is supplying its high-definition map data (“HD map”) to Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0* advanced driver assistance system for the new 2023 Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover.

Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist 2.0 allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel under certain conditions. It has been available in Japan and is making its United States debut on the Ariya, which began arriving in dealerships in late 2022.

“We have been collaborating with Nissan for a long time, and we are excited to grow our relationship with Ushr to help enable Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist utilizing the Mitsubishi Electric High Definition Locator Module,” said Mark Rakoski, vice president, Advanced Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America.

Ushr worked with Mitsubishi Electric to integrate its data into ProPILOT Assist 2.0. Ushr also provides its HD map of United States motorways to Mitsubishi Electric, which leverages the data in its High-Definition Location Module (HDLM). Ushr’s precise HD map and Mitsubishi Electric’s robust HDLM solution allow Nissan to deliver an exceptionally confident and accurate hands-off driving experience to its customers.

Ushr’s HD map data fused with Mitsubishi Electric’s HDLM identifies curves in roads much sooner than vision or radar sensors, allowing the system to anticipate turns and comfortably adjust speed. The data allows a vehicle to detect its location within centimeters to provide smoother driving and peace of mind.

Ushr’s HD map data supports ProPILOT Assist 2.0’s Intelligent Cruise Control, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Adjust by Route, Steering Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Route Assist features.

“We are proud and excited to work with a tech-forward company like Nissan,” said Chris Thibodeau, chief executive officer of Ushr. “Our goal is to offer automakers precise map data that makes drivers feel comfortable using this technology.”

About Ushr Inc.

Ushr is the leading geospatial measurement and mapping company supplying HD maps and software for today’s advanced driver assistance systems and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles. Since 2017, Ushr’s precise HD maps have enabled hands-free driver assistance that is uniquely safe and confident. Ushr is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, maintains map operations in Lompoc, California, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamic Map Platform, Japan’s foremost HD map producer.

For more information, please visit www.ushrauto.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc., a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, was established in 1979 to serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck and coach business. Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America offers a wide range of products and services, including High Definition Locators, In Cabin Monitoring Systems, Predictive Lighting Systems, Electric Power Steering, EV Motor & Inverters and powertrain products such as Starters and Alternators. Additional information is available at: www.meaa-mea.com.

