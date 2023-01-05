Yoomi and Rutgers Partner to Improve Physical Therapy Adherence Through Digital Health Platform

ITHACA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yoomi, a digital health company focused on improving the standard of care in physical therapy, announced today it is partnering with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School to explore how technology can mobilize patients effectively in physical therapy programs.

The study will leverage artificial intelligence, motion tracking technology, and real-time exercise feedback on the Yoomi platform to encourage engagement and exercise compliance in rehabilitation programs while aiming to improve health outcomes for patients treated at the medical school’s principal affiliate Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–an RWJBarnabas Health facility. Robert Wood Johnson Medical School faculty Ibiyo Lawrence, MD (Associate Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Geriatrics) and Jay Naik, MD (Assistant Professor of Medicine and the Director of Healthcare Leadership and Management, Internal Medicine Residency Track) will lead the study.

“Patients who do not feel engaged with their physical therapy program are far less likely to adhere to it,” said Ben Catania, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoomi. “Our platform can help to encourage patient engagement and provide critical exercise data for healthcare professionals to improve care. We are proud to partner with Rutgers to analyze how our AI-driven technology can improve patient outcomes across different areas of physical therapy.”

Yoomi achieved several key growth milestones in 2022 that have positioned the company to expand its footprint in the clinical setting:

Yoomi earned first place in the Dr Pepper “Hail Mary for $23K” Contest in November, which awards $46,000 in total prize money to a “game-changing” business idea. Catania presented the company’s product to a panel of judges, including Mark Cuban (entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks), Charlotte Jones (Executive VP and Chief Brand Officer for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys), and Jon Seaton (CEO of the lifestyle brand Big Boy Council).

Yoomi added four new members to its advisory board, including Dan Cane (CEO and Co-Founder of ModMed), Larry Biscotti (a President of GE Healthcare), Eric Stewart (a Global Managing Director of Varian Medical Systems), and Dr. James Smoliga (Professor in The Department of Physical Therapy at High Point University).

Yoomi received awards and prize money from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Johnson & Johnson for meeting an unmet need in healthcare.

A survey in the Journal of Medical Internet Research estimated as many as half of all patients in at-home rehabilitation programs do not adhere to their prescribed exercises, which may negatively impact health outcomes and drive up the cost of care. By gamifying the rehabilitation experience, the Yoomi platform creates an engaging experience for both in-clinic and at-home patients, rewarding them for performing exercises correctly with visual and audio cues. It allows care providers to monitor patients remotely, leverage home exercise data to better guide patients throughout their rehabilitation program, and generate thousands of dollars in additional revenue through remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) codes.

Yoomi has begun partnering with highly rated PT practices across the U.S. If you would like to apply to be an early user, feel free to email support@yoomi.health.

About Yoomi

Yoomi is a digital health company focused on improving the standard of care in physical therapy. The Yoomi platform enhances physical therapy programs with cutting-edge motion-tracking technology and real-time feedback, helping physical therapists, leading health systems, and other care provider organizations improve patient outcomes and optimize practice efficiency. Yoomi has received awards from the National Institute of Health, Johnson & Johnson, Cornell University, and the University of North Carolina. For more information, visit yoomi.health.

About Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

As one of the nation’s leading comprehensive medical schools, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in education, research, health care delivery, and the promotion of community health. Part of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School encompasses 20 basic science and clinical departments, and hosts centers and institutes including The Cardiovascular Institute, the Child Health Institute of New Jersey, and the Women's Health Institute. The medical school has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among the top 100 medical schools in the nation and No. 1 in the state for research and primary care. Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility and the medical school's principal affiliate, comprise one of the nation's premier academic medical centers. Clinical services are provided by more than 500 faculty physicians in 200+ specialties and subspecialties as part of Rutgers Health, the clinical arm of Rutgers University.