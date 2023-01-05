Willdan to Update King County’s Aquatic Center with $4.3 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it will provide upgrades to the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center through energy savings performance contracts with a combined value of $4.3 million. The Aquatic Center is one of the preeminent competitive swimming facilities in the United States and generates substantial economic activity for the county and local communities. The contracted projects were guided by an investment grade audit that Willdan won through a competitive selection process. The work is contracted through the State Department of Enterprise Services Energy Program.

Projects include improvements to the competition spaces of the main natatorium, such as the surface refinishing of 20,000 square feet of pool deck and dive tank bottom, and the replacement of HVAC and pool water heating equipment with a new, high-efficiency, all-electric system. This is a continuation of King County’s commitment to low-carbon facility improvements and follows Willdan’s installation of two large solar arrays on this same facility in 2015 and 2018. Willdan has supported energy and engineering projects at this facility for nearly 20 years.

“This aquatic center holds a very special place in our community, and we take great pride in our efforts to improve our environmental footprint while continuing to provide a world-class competitive facility,” said Mike Dunwiddie, Regional Aquatic Center Coordinator for King County. “We look forward to having these upgrades in place when we host the 2025 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Nationals and the 2025 US Masters Swimming Summer National Championship.”

About the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center

The Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center is a legacy venue of the 1990 Seattle Goodwill Games. This 2,500-seat facility maintains one of the most active competition schedules in the country, hosting more than 50 events annually. It has been the site of Olympic Trials, top national and international competitions, and the Pacific Northwest’s premiere events. A recent economic study conducted for King County measured the financial impact of these events on the region in excess of $7.5 million annually.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

