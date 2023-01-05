BOA Nutrition Announces NIL Deals with UNC’s Armando Bacot and Duke’s Jeremy Roach

Armando Bacot of North Carolina and Jeremy Roach of Duke have teamed up with BOA Nutrition as part of separate NIL deals that include equity ownership positions.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The fast-growing sports performance supplement company BOA Nutrition announced today that veteran Final Four college basketball stars Armando Bacot of North Carolina and Jeremy Roach of Duke have teamed up with the company as part of separate NIL deals that include equity ownership positions.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the first brand marketing campaign to feature both North Carolina and Duke basketball players.

Bacot, the 6’10” senior forward from Richmond, Va., and Roach, the 6’2” junior point guard from Leesburg, Va., will be featured in creative content promoting the sports energy aerosol BOA Ignite, the brand’s newest introduction. BOA gained widespread attention this year with the release of BOA Endure, a rapid sodium replenishment product. BOA products are distinguished by the patented OraBlast™ technology, delivering proprietary blends of active ingredients in a fast-acting aerosol spray.

With their NIL deals, Bacot and Roach are the newest shareholders in the North Carolina-based company. The BOA brand has quickly expanded from being a favorite of marathon, triathlon and cycling competitors to being a staple on the sidelines of many Division 1 college football and basketball programs, as well as among teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS.

“Armando and Jeremy represent the very best in their sport and we’re excited that BOA products are helping them fully optimize their performances on and off the court,” said Jon Pritchett, CEO of BOA Nutrition. “They are both smart, business-minded individuals and we couldn’t be more pleased that they not only endorse our products, but as shareholders they also see the growth potential that lies ahead for BOA. In addition to being exceptional people and world-class athletes, their visibility as part of the legendary Duke-Carolina rivalry provides a platform unlike any other in sports.”

Created by founder Hank Durschlag, BOA’s ingestible aerosol model was developed in collaboration with athletic training and sports nutrition experts at Duke. Endure, first introduced in late 2021, delivers the same amount of sodium in a two-second spray as a 12-ounce sports drink. The aerosol blast, quickly absorbed by the body, can help athletes hydrate up to 10 times faster than liquids, powders, pills, gels, or sticks, protecting athletes against the “sodium gap” which can lead to muscle fatigue and other problems, like cramping. Roach and his Blue Devil teammates used Endure during the 2021-22 season.

“Some of us were having problems with cramping during the game, and this was a way to play with confidence and know that you wouldn’t hit that wall,” Roach said. “The blast was easy to use, and you didn’t need to drink a lot of extra fluids just to stay hydrated.”

A new BOA brand campaign featuring Roach and Bacot highlights the introduction of BOA Ignite, an energy supplement designed to fuel optimal output in training and competition. Ignite is formulated to quickly provide energy-enhancing nutrients that athletes can micro-dose as needed, delivering B vitamins, caffeine, electrolytes, and both fast-acting and slow-acting carbs in a two-second spray.

“As a business student studying entrepreneurship, I was excited by the opportunity to work with BOA Nutrition,” said Bacot. “In business and in basketball, I like having every competitive advantage I can get, and BOA is the complete package.”

Bacot, a preseason First Team All-American, First Team All-ACC and ACC Player of the Year, is represented by Los Angeles-based Engage. Roach, a First Team All-ACC preseason selection and Duke team captain, is represented by Intrusive Sports Agency of Temecula, Calif.

Among the growing list of elite athletes using and endorsing BOA Nutrition products are U.S. Olympic triathlete Morgan Pearson, two-time U.S. Olympic marathoner Des Linden, North American IRONMAN champion Sam Long, obstacle course champions Hunter McIntyre and Katie Knight, former Duke basketball star and Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft pick Wendell Moore Jr., and L.A. Football Club forward Christian Torres.

About BOA Nutrition

BOA Nutrition, Inc. is a sports nutrition and wellness company based in North Carolina. They develop unique products with novel ways to rapidly deliver essential nutrients so athletes of all ages and skill levels can optimize their performance. BOA’s objective is to provide athletes with fast-acting, concentrated, great-tasting and convenient products to use no matter where, when, or what the sport. The company's technology, and many other innovations from BOA, are protected by 18 provisional patents and other proprietary trade secrets. BOA Endure, the rapid sodium replenishment solution, is certified by the global NSF Certified for Sport® Program. To learn more about BOA Nutrition, BOA Endure, or the newly introduced energy fuel BOA Ignite, visit boablast.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.