Flueid and FirstClose Integrate to Deliver Accelerated Title Decisions and Simpler Closings for Home Equity Lending

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flueid, the leading real estate technology company using title data and insights to fuel transactions from end-to-end, today announced an integration with FirstClose, Inc. (FirstClose) – a leading provider of fintech solutions for home equity lenders nationwide. The integration will accelerate the home equity lending process, compressing transaction timelines from weeks to as fast as five days and supporting a seamless end-to-end consumer experience.

The integration makes Flueid Decision, the company’s title data and decisioning platform, available in the FirstClose™ digital home equity lending platform so lenders can check title and other key data insights at the start of the loan. With this upfront knowledge, lenders can understand immediately if a transaction can close without any title issues arising during the underwriting process, or if there are issues, how to tackle them proactively for a faster close. Lenders can then set the most efficient workflow and staffing, review insurance options and obtain the associated insurable property report fueled by Flueid’s data – all within FirstClose Equity.

FirstClose Equity is a one-of-a-kind equity solution reducing operational touchpoints and improving the overall customer experience for borrowers. The end-to-end platform includes a borrower-facing point-of-sale solution that gives consumers instant online feedback on their home valuation, available home equity loan options and delivers credit decisions in minutes. By coupling Flueid’s decisioning capabilities with FirstClose’s data and workflow solutions, lenders are empowered to originate and close loans in as fast as five days while reducing costs and streamlining processes.

“We are very excited about the enhancements this integration will add to the exceptional customer experience that we are already delivering,” said Tedd Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at FirstClose. “The integration leverages the combined strengths of both our companies’ respective core technologies to deliver a faster end-to-end closing experience like that of other digital transactions.”

“FirstClose and Flueid are both pioneers revolutionizing the home equity lending process and, by adding transaction decisions and title data to the start of a lender’s workflow, we can ultimately deliver a more simplified transaction experience for consumers,” said Peter Richter, Co-Founder and President at Flueid. “The synergies between our technologies make for a very organic integration: Our upfront title decision with FirstClose’s data and workflow solutions are helping lenders reimagine current processes, optimizing them for the future to drive down home equity transaction timelines to just days in a world where time is money.”

Flueid and FirstClose are showcasing their solutions February 27 – March 1 at ICE Experience 2023. To schedule a meeting with Flueid, please click here. Those interested in Flueid products can contact sales@flueid.com or visit flueid.com/home-equity.

To learn more about FirstClose or to schedule a meeting, visit www.firstclose.com or call 877.677.3282.

About Flueid

Flueid is on a mission to make the rigid real estate process more fluid – fueling transactions with title data and insights to make them easily flow from start to finish. The company’s independent, patented SaaS platform unlocks data and embeds it into core operating systems of point-of-sale (POS) platforms, lender operating systems (LOS), title production systems (TPS), servicing platforms and marketplaces to fuel decision-making across market segments in the real estate journey. Intentionally sitting at the intersection of insurtech, proptech and fintech, Flueid’s focused on building solutions that make data more accessible and communication more seamless across the real estate life cycle for an enhanced consumer experience and a predictable transaction every time. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com/.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to make every minute matter by increasing profitability and reducing cost for lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through systems and relationships that enable lenders to more effectively assist their borrowers, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.