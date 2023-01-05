Zaxby’s Selects PAR’s Brink POS® and Punchh® Solutions to Enhance the Guest Experience

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Zaxby’s has selected PAR’s Brink POS cloud solution along with PAR’s loyalty software Punchh to streamline and enhance the guest experience, no matter what the touchpoint.

Brink POS, PAR’s comprehensive point-of-sale (POS) software, allows restaurants to integrate their POS, supplier, accounting, and payroll systems to consolidate information all in one place. The subscription service solution enhances the back-of-house experience to make functions and procedures streamlined and intuitive, improving the overall relationship between restaurant and guest.

Punchh, PAR’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement software, will focus Zax Rewardz on allowing guests to earn points for purchases and bundle them up to select premium rewards from a predetermined list. Punchh’s innovative new design for Zax Rewardz offers several tiered reward options for guests, with a variety of Rewardz from an expansive menu. A point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards.

“We’re excited to partner with PAR’s Brink POS and Punchh solutions to better unify our techstack and provide a seamless experience for operators and guests, alike,” said Mike Nettles, Zaxby’s chief digital and technology officer. “Punchh’s technology and features set has proven that they’re the best in the business at making this happen, while Brink will help us improve our operations and make our guests’ experience at Zaxby’s more memorable.”

Zaxby’s is the latest company to join PAR’s rapidly growing roster of global enterprise brands. During the last 21 months, PAR Technology has gained more than 72 new customers including brands such as Applebee’s, Denny’s, TGI Friday’s, CKE Restaurants, Jack in the Box, Yum! Brands, Blaze Pizza, El Pollo Loco, Casey’s and more.

“Zaxby’s has a loyal and dedicated following, and we’re honored to be their provider of choice when it comes to restaurant technology, from their newly launched Zax Rewardz to their cloud-based POS systems,” said PAR CEO Savneet Singh. “At PAR. we recognize the mission criticality associated with our products. Our technology can easily scale to meet changing business conditions, seamlessly link multiple locations without any special configuration, and help ensure compelling and long-term guest satisfaction.”

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist’s 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. 100,000+ restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.