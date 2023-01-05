CG Life and MC Services Form US-EU Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, DÜSSELDORF, MUNICH & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CG Life, an integrated digital marketing and public relations agency supporting life science and healthcare companies, and MC Services AG, a major European public relations and investor relations firm with a similar life sciences focus, announced today a strategic partnership between the agencies. The two companies have created an integrated service platform for biotech and pharmaceutical companies to extend their reach and access more easily to capital, talent, and business audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Both firms will remain fully and legally independent.

For MC Services, this partnership provides an industry-respected gateway for accessing marketing, branding, digital marketing, public relations, and advertising capabilities in the U.S. And as CG Life’s clients increasingly request global capabilities across PR, branding, paid media, and more, CG Life will be able to activate a highly experienced communications and investor relations team in Europe and in Germany, in particular—the largest European healthcare market.

“Accessing the U.S. market is vital for the European biopharma sector, and we have worked for many years to better connect our clients to the life science ecosystem in the States,” said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. “We are excited to continue that mission by establishing a strategic alliance with CG Life, a like-minded agency in the U.S. with a global view that is equally committed to quality and performance.”

“Through extensive discussion, analysis, and reflection, both agency teams recognized that we share very similar cultural values, commitment to our clients and science, and an emphasis on providing business solutions rather than just delivering services,” said CG Life Managing Partner Erik Clausen. “We couldn’t be happier that we found a partner in MC Services that has the experience, skill and mindset, and relationships to collaborate with us and our clients.”

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sectors. A strong team of science, finance, media, and communication experts, with extensive industry experience, positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe.

MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations, and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston. www.mc-services.eu

About CG Life

Propelled by science since 2003, CG Life’s mission is to celebrate scientific discoveries and medical innovations through personal and impactful brand experiences. The team integrates smart strategies, inspirational creativity, insightful content, clever communications, and digital platforms to create and elevate leading and disruptive science and healthcare brands. CG Life supports emerging science and technology organizations through The Market Element, a CG Life Agency. Connect with CG Life on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.