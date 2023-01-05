Strata Identity Joins the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has joined the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an international community where members, staff, and the public work together to develop technology solutions and shape the future of the web. As a member, Strata joins the ranks of some of the most innovative cloud and security partners in the world, including AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

By creating technical standards such as HTML, Content Security Policy (CSP), and Web Authentication, W3C has been instrumental in working toward accessibility, security, and privacy. Member organizations help drive the direction of core web technology, work toward a framework of technological ethics, and exchange ideas with industry and research leaders.

“As a member of the W3C, Strata will have the opportunity to collaborate with other leading organizations and individuals in the identity and security space to help drive positive change,” said Granville Schmidt, Principal Architect, Office of the CTO at Strata Identity. “We will participate in the Web Authentication (Webauthn) and Verifiable Credentials Working Group to help shape the future of identity, accelerate the elimination of passwords and promote the adoption of industry standards and best practices.”

About the World Wide Web Consortium

The mission of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is to lead the web to its full potential by creating technical standards and guidelines to ensure that the web remains open, accessible, and interoperable for everyone around the globe. W3C well-known standards HTML and CSS are the foundational technologies upon which websites are built. W3C works on ensuring that all foundational Web technologies meet the needs of civil society, in areas such as accessibility, internationalization, security, and privacy. W3C also provides the standards that undergird the infrastructure for modern businesses leveraging the Web in areas such as entertainment, communications, digital publishing, and financial services. That work is created in the open, provided for free, and under the groundbreaking W3C Patent Policy.

W3C's vision for "One Web" brings together thousands of dedicated technologists representing more than 400 member organizations and dozens of industry sectors. W3C is jointly hosted by the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) in the United States, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics (ERCIM) based in France, Keio University in Japan and Beihang University in China. For more information, see https://www.w3.org/.

About Strata Identity

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to connect and control incompatible identity systems without changing the user access experience. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication like passwordless and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring source code. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa, an active CNCF sandbox project for multi-cloud policy orchestration, and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.