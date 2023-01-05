MegaCorp Logistics Taps RingCentral® for Best-in-Class Voice Capabilities to Support Seamless, Flexible Customer Service Communication

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MegaCorp Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the U.S., has partnered with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to bring RingCentral’s best-in-class cloud communications capabilities to power more effective employee-customer communications across their enterprise.

With over a decade of service to customers from Fortune 500 companies to small privately held firms, MegaCorp Logistics has proven to be one of the most capable logistics providers in America, driving nearly $3.2 billion in revenue since 2009. Still a rapidly growing business that relies heavily on phones to communicate with customers and vetted carrier partners, the company’s previous telephone solution could not scale, nor offer some key technology features and reliability that MegaCorp needed. When regular phone outages were costing the organization up to $40,000 an hour in lost sales, it quickly became apparent that in order to drive continued success for their business, MegaCorp’s leaders needed a more advanced cloud-based communications solution, rooted in reliability and trust.

“We’re at a stage in our growth where we’re onboarding new employees weekly, therefore a solution that can grow with us is mission critical. The RingCentral team worked hard to understand the full scope of our needs and put forth a solution that delivers,” said Jared Leake, lead voice engineer, MegaCorp Logistics. “As critical as phones are to our business, RingCentral’s proven track record and reputation in cloud communications make it the ideal partner to help take our business forward. With unmatched scalability and flexibility, RingCentral will allow us to continue our rapid growth trajectory while enabling our team to better meet customers’ needs, particularly as their supply chains grow increasingly more complex.”

In addition to enabling seamless, flexible employee and customer communication, the team at MegaCorp Logistics wanted their new cloud communications solution to be similar to the company’s previous premised-based routing so as not to disrupt their workflow and risk losing sales opportunities. With a dependable solution, customizable deployment, and reliable network, RingCentral understood this need better than anyone.

“Even in the new era of work, where messaging and meetings are also important, voice will always be at the heart of customer communications. It’s exciting to see our world-class voice solution enable even more success for a company like MegaCorp Logistics,” said Joe Jacob, senior vice president of field sales at RingCentral. “As MegaCorp enters its next phase of growth, we’re proud to arm their team with the gold-standard in secure, reliable voice communications, underpinning what will undoubtedly be a more productive and interactive customer engagement solution that will serve them well for years to come.”

About MegaCorp Logistics

MegaCorp Logistics, founded by Denise and Ryan Legg in 2009, specializes in full and less-than-truckload shipments (dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal, air, etc) throughout North America. MegaCorp is committed to creating long-term, strategic partnerships with their clients who range from Fortune 500 companies to regional companies and distributors. MegaCorp serves all business sectors of the US economy including (but not limited to) food, manufacturing, retail, government, textiles, and metals/building materials. MegaCorp strives to offer the best to their clients, transportation partners and employees. You can trust that we will deliver.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

© 2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.