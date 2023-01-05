Mackenzie Investments Onboards CapIntel's New Link Offering, a First-to-Market FinTech Tool for Wholesalers and Financial Advisors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a wealth management technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”), one of Canada’s premier investment management firms, to leverage CapIntel's new Link offering.

CapIntel Link will provide Mackenzie with access to meaningful data insights that reflect what their network of financial advisors are researching and analyzing. This, in turn, will help drive more informed conversations between advisors and Mackenzie’s wholesalers and build on the company’s strategy to identify leading-edge technologies and services that help financial advisors deliver superior client outcomes.

"We’re thrilled to be working with CapIntel and to have the opportunity, through the deployment of CapIntel Link, to continue to deliver on our commitment to leverage digital tools and analytics to deliver premium advisor and client-facing services,” said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments.

CapIntel Link’s current suite of features enables users to compare, analyze, and present financial information to best support client needs. Now, with CapIntel Link, asset managers like Mackenzie can use investment data and models to create compelling proposal presentations for their clients from within an authenticated environment.

As the first users of this newly launching product, CapIntel Link will allow Mackenzie’s asset managers the ability to enable non-captive financial advisors with access to their financial models and data. With Link, this unique group of advisors will be better equipped to create Mackenzie-branded client proposals that deliver greater client experiences and conversations, while enhancing data insights for Mackenzie.

"We’re responding to growing industry-wide demand for technology that equips wholesalers and advisors to foster more transparency with clients while optimizing their time," said James Rockwood, CEO and Founder of CapIntel. "We are excited to partner with Mackenzie Investments and deliver an innovative new way to strengthen the wholesaler-advisor relationship within a single ecosystem, which undoubtedly will support an enhanced experience all the way down to the retail investor.”

In October 2021, CapIntel announced a strategic partnership with IG Wealth Management. Both Mackenzie Investments and IG Wealth Management are part of the IGM Financial family of companies, a leading wealth and asset management company supporting financial advisors and the clients they serve in Canada, and institutional investors throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.