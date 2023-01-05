LifeArts Integrated Health Center, PC / LifeArts Medical, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks to Enable Faster Data-Driven Decisions at the Point of Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, today announced that LifeArts Integrated Health Center, PC/LifeArts Medical, LLC recently selected eClinicalWorks and healow to provide comprehensive care, improve efficiency, and lower patient wait times by leveraging the industry’s first health information search tool, PRISMA. This one patient, one record approach collates medical information from specialties, urgent care facilities, hospitals, and primary care providers to enable faster and more accurate decision-making.

“We wanted to improve our operational efficiency and leverage data for value-based care,” said Dr. Julie Howard, DC, FNP-BC of LifeArts Integrated Health Center/LifeArts Medical, “With PRISMA, we can now access patient data with a simple search. PRISMA’s intelligent search features accounts for abbreviations and terminology, making it easy for our providers and staff to find exactly what they’re looking for within seconds. PRISMA also displays patient charts, notes, results and more in a side-by-side view, which minimizes clicks for a faster search experience.”

With PRISMA, LifeArts Integrated Health Center/LifeArts Medical can now interoperate with every EHR participating in CommonWell and Carequality to access any patient record by collating information into a readable, searchable, or grid view. PRISMA will allow the practice to aggregate patient information from insurance payers and patients’ wearable devices to promote better interoperability.

PRISMA gives providers intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly search capabilities within the patient record for value-based care without relying on complex hospital IT system integrated. eClinicalWorks providers exchange more than 2.6 million patient records every day with PRISMA. PRISMA is designed for providers to better know their patients and to provide effective clinical care.

Learn more about the PRISMA and eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About LifeArts Integrated Health Center

LifeArts Integrated Health Center, PC and LifeArts Medical, LLC are owned and operated by Dr. Julie Howard, DC, FNP-BC. Dr. Julie and her staff provide several different specialties of care including chiropractic care, acupuncture therapy, medical care, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, allergy testing and treatment, and DOT testing. For more information, visit LifeArts Integrated Health Center, PC / LifeArts Medical, LLC - home (lifeartsihc.com), email ​julie.howard@lifeartsihc.com or call 402-296-2196.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.