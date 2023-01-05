DigiLens Inc. Announces Partnership with OMNIVISION to Further Advance Extended Reality and Imaging

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigiLens Inc., the de facto industry standard in waveguide technologies and a company defining the future of head-worn smartglasses, today announced a partnership with OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch and display technology, to develop new AR/VR/XR products for new markets and applications.

DigiLens is delivering the next generation of mobile computing — from materials to devices to solutions — and its partnership with OMNIVISION enhances all aspects of the company’s business model. The partnership will accelerate innovation and the deployment of cutting-edge XR technology.

“DigiLens has been driving best-in-class XR technologies for more than a decade, and OMNIVISION places our customers at the leading edge of LCOS display and imaging technology with its commitment to innovative, forward-thinking solutions,” says Nima Shams, vice president and general manager, product business unit at DigiLens Inc. “We are excited to continue working with OMNIVISION on future projectors and glasses aimed across diverse business verticals.”

“The global XR market is expected to reach USD 456.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58% between 2022-2030.1 Since XR involves multiple senses such as touch, vision, hearing, and smell, it has potential use cases in a huge variety of fields, such as healthcare, education, engineering, and more,” said Devang Patel, marketing director for the IoT and emerging segment, OMNIVISION. “That’s why our partnership with DigiLens is so exciting and important — we intend to expand the use of AR/VR/XR in new markets with new applications.”

OMNIVISION’s liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) panels allow DigiLens to build LCOS/LED projectors that are optimized for its holographic waveguides. LCOS enables best-in-class projection technology for a variety of display applications, and OMNIVISION’s LCOS panels are an ideal fit for DigiLens’ first-of-its-kind, 30-degree landscape field-of-view, LCOS-LED, HD display light engine, called EnLiten30. This provides more than 2,500 nits/lumen of brightness to the wearer’s eye while at a healthy 28mm eye relief and at a transparency of 85% see through.

On the smartglasses side, OMNIVISION’s core camera technology allows Digilens’ devices to have visual odometry, six degrees of freedom (6DoF), and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). Designed to cost-effectively enable a wide range of consumer and industrial machine vision applications — such as AR/VR headsets and accessories, industrial automation, robotics, agricultural drones, and 3D modeling — OMNIVISION’s Global Shutter fisheye camera components are used in DigiLens’ smartglasses for spatial positioning.

DigiLens Inc will be showcasing its latest AR/VR/XR solutions at booth ARIA 51 during CES, January 5-8, 2023.

1“Extended Reality Market” report by Market Research Future®, December 2022.

About DigiLens

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices.