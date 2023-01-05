Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Announces Merger with Carmell Therapeutics, a Phase 2 Stage Biotechnology Platform Company Developing Allogeneic Plasma-based Biomaterials for Bone and Soft Tissue Healing Indications

NEW YORK & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: ALPA) (“ALPA”), a special purpose acquisition company led by Mr. Rajiv Shukla, today announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (“Carmell™”), a Phase 2-stage biotechnology platform company developing allogeneic plasma-based biomaterials for bone and soft tissue healing indications.

Upon closing of the transaction, ALPA will be renamed Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (the “Combined Company”). Mr. Shukla will serve as Chairman and Mr. Randy Hubbell will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Combined Company. The Combined Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CTCX.”

Carmell Highlights

1. Phase 2-stage biotechnology platform company with multiple product candidates designed to be:

Allogeneic: no need for (a) extraction of blood from patients (b) capital equipment to harvest biomaterials at the clinical care facility (c) staff training.

Ready to use off-the-shelf: (a) assured levels of biomaterials (b) formulated to be available over weeks and months, providing sustained local tissue bioavailability of growth factors and other bioactive molecules important for healing (c) eliminate waiting time for tissue processing (d) eliminate the need to harvest tissue from a patient with existing morbidity.

2. Anticipated clinical applications

Orthopedic Healing:

Tibia Fractures: to treat open fractures of the shinbone that require intramedullary rodding.

Fusion hindfoot or ankle arthrodesis: to aid surgical fusion of foot/ankle joint in degenerative arthritis.

Spinal Fusion: to aid surgical fusion of spinal vertebrae due to deformity, injury or degenerative disease.

Dental Bone Graft: an alternative to bone grafting in dental restoration/implants.

Soft Tissue Healing:

Surgical/Chronic Wounds: to promote healing after surgical incisions or open wounds caused due to diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers.

Alopecia: to promote regrowth of hair in men and women.

Cosmetic Skin Rejuvenation: to improve the appearance of damaged/aged skin.

3. Clinical Proof of Concept: Previous Phase 2 trial (HEAL I) in open tibia fractures suggested that the product candidate may accelerate bone healing and reduce rate of infections.

4. Fast Track designation granted by the U.S. FDA for tibia fracture (lead) indication.

5. 21 issued patents. Proprietary biomanufacturing know-how and trade secrets.

6. In-house manufacturing with 11 release tests developed for lot-to-lot consistency. ISO 13485 certified.

Said Mr. Hubbell, CEO of Carmell, “The business combination of Alpha and Carmell, allows us to advance the clinical development of our platform technology, to add significant regenerative medicine experience to the Carmell™ board of directors and to access high-quality institutional investors.”

Said Mr. Shukla, Chairman & CEO of ALPA, “Carmell’s patent-protected technology is designed to enable the application of allogeneic biomaterials across a wide variety of orthopedic and soft tissue applications. By potentially accelerating healing time and reducing the rate of infections, Carmell’s product candidates, if approved, are expected to significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce cost to payors.”

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Carmell’s shareholders will receive an aggregate of 15 million shares of ALPA’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Shares”) in exchange for their existing Carmell shares, as contemplated by the terms of the business combination agreement. Assuming that no ALPA shareholders elect to redeem their shares, the market capitalization of the Combined Company will be approximately $328 million and it is estimated that the current shareholders of Carmell will own approximately 46% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Combined Company at closing. The Combined Company is expected to receive gross proceeds of approximately $154 million at the closing of the transaction assuming no redemptions. The transaction has been approved by each of ALPA’s and Carmell’s Board of Directors and is subject to the approval of ALPA and Carmell shareholders and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in H1, 2023.

Additional information about the transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will contain an investor presentation to be filed by ALPA with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be available at www.sec.gov. In addition, ALPA intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

The investor presentation is available at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1842939/000119312523001591/d411625dex992.htm

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics, is a Phase 2 stage biotechnology platform company developing allogeneic plasma-based biomaterials that are designed to boost innate regenerative pathways across a variety of bone and soft tissue indications. The Company received FDA clearance for a Phase 2-stage clinical trial designed to study accelerated healing and reduced infections in open tibia (shinbone) fractures with intramedullary rodding. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial for Foot/Ankle Fusion in Q3, 2023. Pre-clinical development is also underway in Spinal Fusion, Dental Bone Graft Substitute, Androgenetic Alopecia, Surgical/Chronic Wound Healing and Cosmetic Skin Rejuvenation. For more information, visit www.carmellrx.com.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was founded by Mr. Rajiv Shukla who has over two decades of buyouts, investments and operations experience in the healthcare industry. Mr. Shukla previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company, that merged with DermTech, Inc (ticker: DMTK) in August 2019 and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. that merged with Humacyte, Inc. (ticker: HUMA) in August 2021.

