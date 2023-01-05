NHOA Energy and Elecnor to Deliver a Flagship 200MW/400MWh Battery Storage Project in South Australia to Neoen

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NHOA (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) is delighted to announce, as anticipated with the Trading Update published on January 2, the signature of an EPC contract (and associated long term O&M contract) to NHOA Energy, in consortium with Elecnor to supply 200MW/400MWh Blyth Battery storage project in South Australia with Neoen, one of the world’s leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy.

The system will mainly be deployed to firm the production of Neoen’s Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm and deliver a 70MW renewable-energy baseload supply to BHP, a world-leading natural resources company. The asset will ultimately be equipped with grid-forming inverter technology, allowing it to provide essential system stability services traditionally provided by gas and coal power plants.

NHOA Energy will be the battery storage specialist in the consortium, while Elecnor will act as balance-of-plant contractor. The execution of the Blyth Battery will start immediately and the project is expected to be operational in 2025.

The Blyth Battery is NHOA Energy’s second world-class project in Australia, after the 200MWh Kwinana Battery Energy Storage System in Western Australia, affirming NHOA Energy, through its Perth-based Australian platform, as a key player in one of the most important storage markets globally.

“We are grateful to Neoen for the award of this landmark project. Once again NHOA Energy proves to be a credible partner for the world’s leading energy companies in deploying cutting-edge energy storage technology globally. It follows major contracts wins in Asia, North and South America earlier in 2022, taking to 1,400MWh NHOA Energy’s global portfolio of projects in execution,” commented Lucie Kanius Dujardin, NHOA Energy’s Executive Vice President - Global Markets & Development.

“We look forward to working with Neoen and Elecnor on the deployment of this landmark system, proving the potential of renewable generation coupled with energy storage as the future of Australia’s baseload power supply. NHOA Energy is determined to play a leading role in Australia’s energy transition and continues to boost its project delivery and service capabilities to address the accelerating pace of such transition,” added Ashley Mangano, NHOA Energy’s Vice President - Australia & Pacific.

* * *

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

follow us on LinkedIn

follow us on Instagram