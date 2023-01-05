FP Credit Partners II, L.P. and FP Credit Partners Phoenix II, L.P. Announce Termination of Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation Tender Offer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FP Credit Partners II, L.P. (“FPCP”) and FP Credit Partners Phoenix II, L.P. (“FPCPP” and together with FPCP, the “Purchasers”) today announced that they have terminated their previously announced tender offer to purchase up to an aggregate of $75.0 million of Class A Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share (each, a “Class A Share”), of Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands Exempted company incorporated with limited liability (NASDAQ: PFDR) (the “Company”), at a price of $10.00 in cash per Class A Share, without interest on the purchase price and less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Offer”). The Offer was due to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on January 4, 2023.

The Purchasers hereby irrevocably and unconditionally terminate the Offer. As a result of this termination, no Class A Shares will be purchased in the Offer and all Class A Shares previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned to tendering holders.

As previously disclosed by the Company, FP Credit Partners, L.P., on behalf of certain of its managed funds, affiliates, financing parties or investment vehicles (collectively, “Francisco Partners”) has committed to purchase $75.0 million of shares of common stock of the newly public entity in connection with the consummation of the business combination (less any amounts accepted for tender pursuant to the Offer).

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

