Meta and IRI to Provide Closed-Loop Shopper Marketing Solution Combining Instagram, Facebook and IRI’s Ansa Measurement Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI® and Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) will now provide shopper marketers with a new solution that closes the loop between campaigns running on Meta’s social media platforms and in-store CPG sales occurring at leading U.S. retailers. Marketers on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms will now have access to brand and product-level sales results for their shopper marketing campaigns, addressing a key issue in measuring the effectiveness of shopper marketing investments.

Ansa, powered by IRI, is a SaaS platform designed specifically for shopper marketing. Its proprietary analytics support both SKU-level and retailer-specific campaigns spanning hundreds of manufacturers and leading U.S. retailers. Ansa automatically targets, optimizes and measures campaigns based on store-level sales. Shopper marketers running campaigns on Facebook and Instagram will receive Ansa’s automated campaign measurement at the completion of their campaigns.

“Measuring the incremental omnichannel sales impact of retailer-specific social media investments has long been a challenge in the industry,” said Stephanie Pegler, eCommerce Marketing Director at PepsiCo. “The measurement partnership between Meta and IRI enables PepsiCo to understand how its retailer-specific Meta campaigns drive omnichannel sales. This is critically important for informing how to most effectively plan and optimize Meta buys as part of our media mix.”

Ansa also provides hyper-local targeting recommendations and optimization, based on each campaign’s specific parameters. Campaigns using Ansa for measurement run media in specified test locations while keeping control locations dark, similar to a matched-market test. Differences between test and control locations are analyzed to determine the sales lift from the campaign.

“Nearly two-thirds of CPG and retailer shopper marketers utilize Instagram and Facebook to drive category and brand sales1,'' said Jennifer Pelino, Executive Vice President, Global Media Solutions for IRI. “Ansa will enable marketers to reach shoppers on Meta’s platforms in a data-enabled way that is more cost-effective, flexible and scalable than ever before. It will allow them to reach the right people at the right time in their shopper journey, and make it easier for them to buy online and in stores.”

Ansa, powered by IRI, is available on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms effective immediately.

1G & Retail B2B Advertising Study by Ipsos (Meta-commissioned online survey of 835 CPG/Retail Shopper Marketers in 10 markets)

About IRI

IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.