Royal Truck & Utility Trailer Joins Utility’s Dealer Network

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Royal Truck & Utility Trailer, formally Royal Truck & Trailer, is now the full-service Utility dealer for the entire state of Michigan. Royal Truck & Utility Trailer also completed its purchase of Hudsonville Trailer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hudsonville Trailer has been a full-service dealer for Utility since 2010.

Royal Truck & Utility Trailer is headed up by Ken Bumgardner - President and CEO, Julie Bumgardner Igielske – CFO, and Kevin Igielske – Vice President of Sales. Mark Gazan will continue in his leadership role at the Grand Rapids location, which is now Royal’s 6th location in Michigan. Royal Truck & Utility Trailer locations are strategically located throughout the state in Dearborn, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Warren, Wixom and Hudsonville with the Corporate Headquarters located in Northville, MI.

“After 11 successful years as a Great Dane dealer, we have decided to move forward with a new manufacturer,” said Ken Bumgardner, CEO of Royal Truck & Utility Trailer. “We are excited to be working with Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, another family-owned and operated business, committed to the same core values as Royal: placing our customers and employees at the heart of what we do.”

Steve Bennett, COO of Utility, stated that “Royal, and the Bumgardner family, are the perfect match for Utility, as we are a dealer focused company. Our sales, engineering and production management will be working closely with Ken and his team over the next several months to get the Royal team up to speed with our full product line and our thousands of options.”

Founded by Roy Bumgardner in 1970, Royal Truck & Utility Trailer is a third-generation family owned and operated business. The Corporate Headquarters is located at 311 E. Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167. To learn more about Royal Truck & Utility Trailer and dealership locations, visit www.royaltrailersales.com.

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.