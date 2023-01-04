Banes Capital and Hanover Securities Rebrand as Memphis Capital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banes Capital Management, Banes Capital Group, and Hanover Securities are now Memphis Capital.

It is with excitement that we would like to announce that we have rebranded to Memphis Capital, effective January 1, 2023. Since 2006, we have continuously grown and played a significant role in the finance industry. As part of our rebrand, our new identity needed to uphold all the existing expectations of our original brands while simultaneously moving forward to acknowledge our city and culture.

This name change allows us to present ourselves as a go-to firm for advising institutional investors to improve the return of their portfolios and reduce volatility through our knowledge, strategies, and targeted fixed-income products. We are the same companies with the same core values, but now removing confusion and leveraging our strength and market position in all segments.

"The middle markets have long had their roots in the Memphis area. However, as a result of mergers and acquisitions, many firms, broker/dealers, and banks founded in Memphis are now being managed in other states or countries. We wanted to make a statement and pay tribute to being founded in Memphis, headquartered in Memphis, and managed by Memphians," said Joel Banes, CEO of Memphis Capital Group, "We are the same people and the same company with a new name and look that will continue to have a performance-driven client focus. We are Memphis Capital."

Aside from these visible changes, you will see no further changes. Each company will continue to be run and managed as they have been, with no change in leadership or employees. Our priority has always been and will continue to be our customers and partnerships. We look forward to this new chapter as Memphis Capital.