Forge Biologics, a Leading Manufacturer of Genetic Medicines, to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President, and Co-Founder, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by a live Q&A session.

“As a leading manufacturer of genetic medicines, we are delighted to be presenting in San Francisco at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this year and look forward to highlighting our 2022 milestones and 2023 growth plans,” said Dr. Miller. “It is our privilege to work with over 30 gene therapy clients and also advance our own AAV clinical stage program, all promising to bring hope to patients around the world.”

2022 Highlights

Raised a $90M Series C and closed an $80M financing that led to $330M in total funding since Forge’s launch in 2020

Added plasmid DNA manufacturing to our suite of gene therapy offerings

Expanded our 200,000 sq. ft. facility to 20 cGMP suites containing multiple 50L, 500L, 1,000L and 5,000L bioreactors for research-to-commercial gene therapy manufacturing

Formed our Independent Scientific and Manufacturing Advisory Board with a panel of gene therapy leaders

Delivered multiple novel scientific and manufacturing presentations supporting Forge’s cGMP HEK 293 suspension platform to 1,000L

Announced initial clinical data from Forge’s RESKUE trial utilizing the proprietary FBX-101 gene therapy for patients suffering from Krabbe disease, which demonstrated initial safety and efficacy in patients who typically do not live past two years of age untreated

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility utilizes 20 cGMP suites in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV manufacturing and hosts scalable, end-to-end manufacturing services. Offerings include process and analytical development, plasmid DNA manufacturing, viral vector manufacturing, final fill, as well as regulatory consulting support to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.