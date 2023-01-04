Season Health and healthAlign Expand Relationship to Pioneer an Industry-Leading Meal and Nutrition Benefit

AUSTIN, Texas.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Season Health, the leading food-as-medicine platform designed to address chronic condition management at scale, today announced a new partnership with healthAlign, an aging-in-place marketplace, to facilitate industry-first nutrition benefits to thousands of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

healthAlign (a subsidiary of The Helper Bees) is one of the largest aging-in-place markets in the country. healthAlign partners with some of the world’s largest insurance carriers and health plans to improve the way in-home care is delivered and enable older adults to age independently at home. The partnership with Season will offer three service offerings to Medicare Advantage members, including shelf-stable pantry boxes, grocery errands, and a food-as-medicine bundle. All offerings will be facilitated through the Season platform, where members will be able to meet virtually with a Season dietitian, or use food benefits to shop for food, place orders, and have everything delivered to their homes.

“Whether it’s in the form of pantry boxes, grocery cards, or meals, an increasing number of Medicare Advantage plans are investing in ways to provide innovative food benefits for their members,” Josh Hix, co-founder and CEO of Season, says. “Since day 1, we’ve invested in building an integrated platform that not only allows members to exercise their benefits, but have access to a variety of food that meets their personal preferences around taste, culture, and household size. We’re excited to expand our relationship with healthAlign and bring our platform to thousands of new beneficiaries.”

This industry-leading benefit will be rolled out on behalf of some of the largest, national Medicare Advantage plans, allowing over 5,500 monthly members to receive healthy food and nutrition support they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. The partnership also solves many of the key pain points that plans encounter in implementing meal and nutrition benefits, such as managing the complex logistics around the food industry supply chain, aligning the member experience across point solutions, and ensuring that health plan dollars allocated towards food are being applied towards healthy items.

Season has demonstrated improved health outcomes, such as a 1.5 A1c reduction for members in their diabetes program, as part of their partnership with other health plans. healthAlign programs have reduced member hospital readmissions by 65%, as well as in-patient spending by 35%.

About Season Health

Season Health is the leading food-as-medicine platform that enables people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease to eat well and live well. Combining clinical nutrition care, meal recommendations, education, and food delivery into one comprehensive solution, Season aims to help more people see food as a healthy pleasure and create a world well fed. The company has raised over $37 million in venture capital funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, LRV Health, and 8VC. Learn more at seasonhealth.com.

About healthAlign

healthAlign, a subsidiary of The Helper Bees, created America’s Aging-in-Place Platform, a sustainable model for aging-in-place that connects millions of families with transformative services in and around their homes. This platform provides the infrastructure for payers to access, deploy, and scale services into the home. As a result, healthAlign and The Helper Bees are partnering with some of the world’s largest insurance carriers and health plans. Together they are improving the way in-home care is delivered and enabling older adults to age independently at home. We invite you to learn more about healthAlign and The Helper Bees.