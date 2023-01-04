Biosero and DeepCure Collaborate to Establish Fully Automated, AI-Powered Chemistry Synthesis Platform

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and DeepCure, a therapeutics company powered by next-generation AI and AI-enabling technologies, today announced their collaboration on an advanced, fully automated chemistry synthesis platform to accelerate drug discovery. The platform, which is part of DeepCure’s Molecular Foundry, based in Rehovot, Israel, will be powered by DeepCure’s innovative AI engine and Biosero’s Green Button Go® suite of laboratory automation software.

Custom chemistry synthesis is the bottleneck for both AI-driven and traditional small molecule drug discovery. However, custom chemistry synthesis is manual, slow, and expensive. Past efforts to automate custom chemistry synthesis have failed to deliver the diverse, complex compounds that are needed for new therapies.

DeepCure’s AI engine designs diverse compounds with specific activity, selectivity, and ADME-toxicity properties for a target, and optimizes compound synthesis by selecting the starting molecules, synthesis steps, reactions, and conditions. Pairing this AI approach with digital workflows provided by Biosero will provide fully integrated automation of DeepCure’s robotic chemistry platform to enable rapid and cost-effective chemistry synthesis.

“We believe that when we launch this robotic chemistry synthesis platform it will truly transform small molecule drug discovery by enabling researchers to make diverse compounds at scale, cheaper and faster than before,” said Thrasyvoulos Karydis, Chief Technology Officer at DeepCure. “We appreciate the Biosero team and Green Button Go software giving us the flexibility to innovate processes. Together we share the goal of re-engineering drug discovery to advance better development candidates to the clinic.”

“Biosero has deep experience working with chemistry companies to automate entire laboratories, so we were thrilled to bring that knowledge to bear as we helped design and configure a fully automated setup for chemical synthesis, purification, and data analytics that will accelerate DeepCure’s impressive science today and position them for growth in the future,” said Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero. “It is an honor to work closely with the innovative DeepCure team as we all push to improve drug discovery and get new treatments to market.”

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

About DeepCure

DeepCure was founded by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to re-engineer drug discovery to deliver transformative improvements in success, speed, and cost. The company has raised $47 million from investors, including Morningside Ventures. DeepCure is harnessing the power of AI, accessing a virtual library with a quintillion compounds, and building the world’s most advanced automated laboratory for chemistry synthesis and assays to deliver novel, lead-like compounds from day 1 of discovery. DeepCure is currently focused on advancing a pipeline of immunology and oncology assets for indications with high unmet need. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with international offices. For more information, visit www.deepcure.ai.