EyeCare Partners expands footprint in Oklahoma with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeCare Partners (ECP), the nation’s leading provider of clinically integrated eye care, announced that it has expanded its presence in Oklahoma through a partnership with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma (RAO). This partnership strengthens and enhances ECP’s roster of specialty retina practices across the United States.

Additionally, the network welcomes Darin R. Haivala, M.D., and Robert E. Leonard, M.D., two board-certified ophthalmologists who bring over 40 years of personalized service to the Oklahoma community.

“ I'm pleased to welcome the physicians and team members from Retinal Associates of Oklahoma to EyeCare Partners," said David Clark, CEO of ECP. " The addition of RAO to our network brings with it years of experience and gives patients in Oklahoma City access to the best eye care through ECP's approach to clinically integrated care."

“ I’m pleased to join EyeCare Partners in a role that allows me to bring my vitreoretinal expertise to a network pursuing the future of eye health," said Robert E. Leonard, II, M.D. “ I’m excited to join this team of distinguished ophthalmologists and optometrists and become part of a clinically integrated network committed to clinical and medical leadership. I look forward to working together with the EyeCare Partners Innovation Center and Medical Executive Board.”

“ Retinal Associates of Oklahoma is dedicated to helping patients have life-changing vision improvements,” said Darin Haivala, M.D. “ Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of our expertise, resources, and knowledge through advanced training opportunities, a commitment to clinical research and most importantly, exceptional dedication to patient care.”

EyeCare Partners is a growing clinically integrated partnership of optometry offices, ophthalmology clinics, and surgery centers providing a full spectrum of eye care. ECP is focused on making patient experiences more seamless and personal, and is investing extensively in technology, research, and innovation to advance eye care and improve patient lives.

About EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners is the nation’s leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of over 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists provides a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care and improve lives. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, over 700 ECP-affiliated practice locations provide services that span the eye care continuum in 18 states and 30 markets. For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.