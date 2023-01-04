NGA Awards Maxar Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The first award is a one-year Period of Performance contract worth up to $22.5 million with $11.3 million initially funded under NGA’s Janus Geography program. This new award builds upon Maxar’s more than 20 years of experience delivering foundational geospatial intelligence data to NGA by characterizing land cover at high resolution over numerous previously unmapped areas.

Under the second award, worth up to $13.3 million, Maxar will provide NGA’s Foundation Program with a modern, enhanced application programming interface (API) capable of querying, discovering and downloading Maxar products derived from the company’s 125-petabyte (PB) high-resolution commercial imagery archive. Additionally, this enhanced API will deliver content to the end user’s cloud account rather than via legacy dissemination methods. Additional options include third-party content integration, full business analytics and greater production capacity.

The enhanced API award is for a performance period of up to 4.5 years consisting of a base of six months and four full option years. The new API will support computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

“ Maxar is proud to continue partnering with NGA on enduring missions such as foundation geospatial intelligence, land cover and intelligence support, as well as to help spur innovation in new areas like automation,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence. “ Public-private partnerships such as this represent the U.S. government’s ongoing commitment to commercial space and geospatial analytics technology.”

