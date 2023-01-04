Gozio Closes Out 2022 with Strong Momentum and Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable, location-aware mobile engagement platform, achieved a milestone for mobile patient engagement in 2022, exceeding 350 million total mobile interactions with patients, visitors and staff supported since the company’s inception. In 2022 alone, the company helped its health system clients drive 430,000 downloads of their mobile apps, deepening its impact on patient care and the patient experience.

Since January 2022:

Healthcare consumers launched Gozio clients’ apps over 10 million times.

Gozio supported more than 165 million mobile interactions for its clients.

Over 300,000 patients navigated to and around healthcare facilities using Gozio’s patented wayfinding technology.

Other notable accomplishments include the following:

Recognized as a KLAS Top 20 Emerging Technology: Gozio was recognized as a leading solution for improving patient experience in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. The top 20 emerging solutions were identified by healthcare leaders across the country, with the help of KLAS, as the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact healthcare’s Quadruple Aim: improving outcomes, reducing the cost of care, strengthening the patient experience and enhancing the clinician experience.

Gozio was also recognized at Health 2.0 with an Outstanding Organization Award for 2022 for its innovations around mobile engagement and experience in healthcare.

“Most Wired” recognition for clients: Fourteen of Gozio’s health system clients achieved the top scores of 8, 9 or 10 on the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Survey. The Most Wired Survey recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital technology to improve care delivery, patient safety and health outcomes.

One of Gozio’s clients—University Health—is one of just 18 health systems in the nation to be awarded Level 10 certification, the highest level of recognition awarded, in the acute care category. “The Most Wired recognition is extremely important to our team, and we’re proud to achieve this recognition in partnership with Gozio,” said Bill Mundt, Deputy Chief Information Officer, University Health. “It’s a tribute to our joint efforts to create a seamless digital experience for our patients, our visitors and our team.”

New partnerships advance digital ecosystem to broaden mobile functionality: Gozio envisions a world where digital health organizations collaborate to create a more seamless experience for patients, families, and staff. To that end, the company has been working on partnerships with like-minded companies.

The first of those partnerships was a resounding success. Together with Artera (formerly WELL Health), Gozio created a more seamless patient communications feature for health systems leveraging the Gozio mobile app. Today, patients are able to download a health system’s app directly from the patient communications they received via Artera’s communication platform. For UNC Health, this increased app downloads by 443%. “From an end-user perspective, everything feels like it’s a UNC Health experience, and that’s where I think our mobile app is really unique,” said Dan Dodson System Director, ISD Digital Health and Innovation, UNC Health.

Joshua Titus, CEO, Gozio, said the company will build on this momentum as it advances digital innovation for health systems in the year ahead. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to digital value in healthcare. At Gozio, we’re proud to partner with health systems of all sizes and types in creating a customized solution for meeting patients’ needs, digitally,” Titus said. “We look forward to deepening the connections we’ve made and our impact on healthcare while bringing new ideas to life in 2023.”

