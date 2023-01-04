SAI MedPartners Expands Its Strategic Insights Capabilities Through Acquisition of Fulcrum Research Group

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAI MedPartners (“SAI”), a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce it has acquired Fulcrum Research Group (“Fulcrum”). Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) partnered with management to acquire SAI in June 2022.

Fulcrum, founded in 2010 and based in Waltham, MA, is a primary market research consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and biopharmaceuticals markets. Fulcrum designs custom market research through direct physician and patient interviews and surveys to provide compelling insights to its clients. Specific areas of focus for Fulcrum include analysis of market dynamics, competitive advantages, product positioning, and the patient journey. Fulcrum’s leadership, including founders Erik Coats, Kelly Marino, and Lucy Robin, will remain in place following the transaction.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Fulcrum team to SAI. Fulcrum and SAI share the same values and commitment to analytical research and top tier client service, so the fit is natural between the two organizations. Fulcrum complements SAI’s core competitive intelligence expertise and enhances our value proposition as a full-service decision support partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors,” said Erik Nordhoy, Founder and CEO of SAI.

Erik Coats, Managing Partner of Fulcrum, commented “The Fulcrum team is excited to embark on this partnership. SAI is an ideal partner for the next stage of Fulcrum’s growth as it provides the opportunity to continue providing our best-in-class market research services, while also leveraging the capabilities and relationships of the SAI platform to augment our services to new and existing clients.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “This combination furthers our goal of building SAI into a premier global consultancy to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. We look forward to continuing to strategically invest in resources to accelerate SAI’s growth and expand its service capabilities.”

ABOUT SAI MEDPARTNERS

SAI is a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, SAI provides best-in-class competitive intelligence and strategy support services to assist its clients across the product development lifecycle. SAI works with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, in addition to a growing number of biotechnology and medical device companies. SAI has a presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.sai-med.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.