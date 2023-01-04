AVIVA and OMNIVISION Sign MOU to Develop ASA-Compliant Camera Systems for Software-Defined Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVIVA Links Inc., the automotive connectivity company enabling the most advanced multi-gigabit links for in-vehicle networks, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop automotive camera systems based on the Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) specifications. The new sensors will combine AVIVA’s premier high-speed connectivity solutions with OMNIVISION’s leading image sensor technologies, paving the way toward the development of a new generation of intelligent and autonomous vehicles.

Since the founding of ASA in 2019 by leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the alliance has gained significant traction in the automotive industry and has emerged as the standard of choice for OEMs. With more than 100 active members today, ASA has amassed an expansive ecosystem consisting of car manufacturers, Tier 1s, semiconductor vendors, cable and connector manufacturers, test tool vendors and test houses. These companies are working together to build an ASA ecosystem that enables the standardization and optimization of SerDes technology for use in next-generation software-defined automobiles.

“Camera systems with high-speed data transfer inside vehicles are going to be critical for the next wave of intelligent vehicles, and having a standard-based solution that can deliver this unprecedented level of performance will drive the industry forward,” said Kamal Dalmia, co-founder and COO, AVIVA. “As the leader in ASA solutions, we look forward to working with the leader in automotive imaging solutions, OMNIVISION, to accelerate the adoption of ASA technology.”

“As the industry moves from proprietary interfaces to an open standard, we are excited to deliver the first ASA-based camera-based solution, that is secure and offers the lowest power consumption,” said Naresh Shetty, staff product marketing manager at OMNIVISION. “Transporting data at multi-gigabit speeds while facilitating interoperability has been a missing link in intelligent and autonomous vehicles, and AVIVA’s ASA-compliant technology solves that challenge for the industry.”

Leveraging the best of both AVIVA and OMNIVISION, the new camera systems are being designed in small form factors to ease integration into automobiles and to decrease manufacturing costs. The systems are also extremely secure because they incorporate ASA-specified encryption technology.

About AVIVA

AVIVA is the automotive connectivity company enabling the world’s most advanced multi-gigabit links for in-vehicle networks. AVIVA’s highly integrated and scalable solutions will enable vehicles to move vast amounts of data at ultra-fast speeds while delivering the performance, power, security and cost required for next-generation automotive systems. More information can be found at www.avivalinks.com or contact avivainfo@avivalinks.com.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.