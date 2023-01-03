GEO Semiconductor and OMNIVISION Partner on an RGB-IR Solution for Automotive Cabin Monitoring Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEO Semiconductor Inc., the market leader in video processors for automotive cameras, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced a demonstration for simultaneously capturing and processing high-quality color (RGB) and infrared (IR) automotive interior video from a single sensor. The demonstration will take place at the GEO Semiconductor CES 2023 suite in Las Vegas, January 5-8.

This solution combines OMNIVISION’s OX05B1S 5MP RGB-IR image sensor, which offers the industry’s highest performance with sensitivity across all lighting conditions, with GEO’s upcoming GW6 Intelligent Camera Video Processor, which provides industry-leading image processing for the RGB-IR sensor. The GW6 can support the full 5-MP RGB-IR 4x4 pattern of the OX05B1S running at 60FPS and provide two unique video streams with high-quality video for both computer vision and viewing applications. This results in an integrated in-cabin solution for the driver monitoring (DMS) and occupant monitoring (OMS) algorithms while utilizing only one high-resolution RGB-IR image sensor.

“We partnered with OMNIVISION due to its leading pixel technologies and strong track record in working with automotive Tier-1s around the globe,” said John Casey, vice president of marketing and general manager of automotive at GEO. “GEO’s engineering team has utilized its experience on previous in-cabin programs and developed a market-defining RGB-IR solution. The GW6 Intelligent Camera Video Processor provides superior low-light performance, color reproduction, and high contrast in the challenging vehicle interior environment. Additionally, utilization of the GW6 Neural Network Accelerator to run the DMS and OMS algorithms can provide a complete hardware platform for interior cabin monitoring systems.”

“GEO brings image processing capabilities, as well as in-depth knowledge of customer pain points,” said Naresh Shetty, staff product marketing manager, automotive at OMNIVISION. “Following the recent success of our OX05B1S image sensor, we saw the need to jointly develop this solution and make it easier for designers to create high-value cabin monitoring systems for mainstream vehicles.”

The OX05B1S image sensor is built on OMNIVISION’s 2.2-micron PureCel®Plus‑S and Nyxel® pixel technologies. Nyxel delivers the industry’s highest NIR quantum efficiency at 36% (a 3x boost from 12% in the previous generation). The GW6 camera video processor is developed on the TSMC 16nm automotive process and will be offered in a 7 x 7mm fcCSP package (video processing only) or a 17 x 17mm fcCSP package (neural network version). The OX05B1S image sensor is offered in a small package for the automotive in-cabin market segment – a 7.9 x 6.3mm automotive CSP.

The OX05B1S will be available in mass production in Q1 2023, with GW6 availability starting in 2023. Both provide advanced ASIL functional safety and AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for automotive applications. Contact CES@geosemi.com to arrange a private demonstration at the GEO CES 2023 suite January 5-8 in Las Vegas. For more information, contact your GEO sales representative at www.geosemi.com/contact or your OMNIVISION sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About GEO Semiconductor

GEO Semiconductor Inc. is a private fabless semiconductor company developing camera video processors for automotive viewing and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) cameras. GEO’s value proposition is to provide automotive Tier-1s with the best hardware, tools, and support to guarantee exceptional image quality and system performance. GEO is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with global representation in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is led by world-class imaging and video professionals with extensive experience in research, implementation, and optimization of image signal processing, geometric processing, and computer vision processing for embedded platforms. Learn more at www.geosemi.com.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION®, PureCel®Plus‑S, Nyxel®, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.