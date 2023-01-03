WeCommerce Announces Vertical Amalgamation

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:WE) (“WeCommerce” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective as of 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2023 it has completed a vertical short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Foursixty Holdings Inc. (formerly, Foursixty Inc.) and Pixel Union Design Ltd. (collectively, the “Subsidiaries”).

The amalgamation of the Company and the Subsidiaries was undertaken in order to simplify the corporate structure of WeCommerce and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of WeCommerce will be issued in connection with the amalgamation and WeCommerce’s share capital will remain unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiaries will be cancelled and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiaries will be assumed by WeCommerce. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of WeCommerce and the shares of WeCommerce will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.:

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online stores. Our family of companies and brands includes Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, KnoCommerce, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring, and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit https://www.wecommerce.co/ or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

