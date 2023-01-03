NSLComm’s BeetleSat LEO Satellite Successfully Launched via SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeetleSat (the Company), formerly known as NSLComm, a fast-growing satellite technology start-up, today announced the successful launch of its second nanosatellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Now in Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) at 550Km altitude, the nanosatellite will provide BeetleSat’s public sector customer with store and forward, very high throughput satellite communication services. Today’s launch is another step forward in the Company’s strategy to become one of the world’s leading satellite service operators through the creation of a groundbreaking low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation that will enable secure, low-latency, high-throughput, and cost-effective point-to-point communications from anywhere on earth.

With a payload designed by BeetleSat, the fully-digital nanosatellite weighs approximately 9 kg and transmits data at up to 2 Gbps. Using innovative Software Defined Radio (SDR) and a deployable antenna communication payload, it delivers a bit-rate performance level equal to a much larger satellite at a substantially lower capital expenditure.

BeetleSat’s LEO constellation will provide global and regional satellite operators, mobile network operators, and internet service providers high-quality global Ka-band connectivity for commercial and government applications, including point-to-point secure communications, mobility, and cellular backhaul/trunking services.

“Today’s successful launch provides important communication services to one of our public sector clients and marks a meaningful step forward in our mission to become a top LEO constellation operator delivering the highest-quality and most cost-effective satellite-based communication services,” said BeetleSat Executive President Patricio Northland. “We’re excited to explore new insights from all the data we’ll collect from this mission, but equally important, we’re eager to hear directly from our client how we can further enhance their experience with our company and technology.”

About BeetleSat

BeetleSat, formerly NSLComm, is a fast-growing satellite technology startup building a new low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation that delivers exceptionally low-latency, high-throughput and cost-effective point-to-point secure communications, cellular backhaul/trunking, mobility and other services. Comprised of approximately 250 communication satellites equipped with BeetleSat’s proprietary Ka-band deployable antennas, the groundbreaking constellation promises to revolutionize the way satellite communication networks are designed and operated, providing commercial and public sector customers with truly global Ka-band connectivity, better performance and increased flexibility at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. Deployed in partnership with ARQUIMEA and with service to commence in 2026, BeetleSat’s constellation will provide a premium complementary LEO layer for terrestrial and MEO/GEO networks suitable for global and regional operators and telecom service providers looking to enhance their existing solutions. For more information, visit www.BeetleSat.com.