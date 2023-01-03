Sinclair, CAST.ERA, SK Telecom and Hyundai Mobis Show Live, In-Vehicle NextGen Broadcast Automotive Services

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced that the company has completed a live, in-vehicle, demonstration of the practical application of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) automotive services.

The demonstration, a shared effort between Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0, Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, and CAST.ERA, a joint venture between Sinclair and SK Telecom, the largest mobile operator in Korea, is available to view at: https://youtu.be/GFTleaPY2kg.

The demo, which took place in Arlington, VA on December 22, showcased the synergy between NextGen Broadcast and 5G, highlighting in-vehicle video entertainment with enhanced geo-targeting capabilities, including location based targeted ad insertions. The Wi-Fi gateway functionality of the Mobis product allows a ‘bring your own device’ connected device capability to all seats in the vehicle.

The live feed was delivered directly to the vehicle, a Hyundai Palisade, through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from WIAV, Sinclair’s local broadcast station in Washington, DC. and SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform. SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform enhances operational efficiency through virtualization of the broadcast air chain and enables easy application of new services like mobile streaming over 5G networks and location-based targeted ads.

The demonstration was the first collaboration under the recently executed Memorandum of Understanding between Hyundai Mobis and Sinclair, to partner on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States. The Arlington collaboration expands Sinclair’s coordination with the Korean market and commitment to bringing enhanced mobile services to the United States.

Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0, noted, “This achievement demonstrates Datacasting as one of the critical designed-in ‘Mobile First’ features of the NextGen Broadcast standard. As we build out our national wireless IP data distribution network, it is easy to see that the use cases of the automotive sector are centrally aligned with the efficient nature of a broadcast enabled data distribution platform. This is simply the tip of the iceberg –natural synergy ripe for further development.”

Kevin Gage, CAST.ERA’s Chief Operating Officer said, “The one-to-many architecture of ATSC 3.0, paired with 5G, enables the delivery of highly efficient mobile data and entertainment services. We are excited to share a first look for the US of our work with Hyundai Mobis for hybrid ATSC 3.0 / 5G geo-targeted, in-vehicle usage, furthering our commitment to enhancing mobile services.”

Lee Dong-kee, VP and Head of Cloud MEC Technology Office at SK Telecom, said, “With the successful demonstration of in-vehicle ATSC 3.0 mobile broadcast, we expect to play a leading role in accelerating the digital transformation of broadcasting systems throughout the globe.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

About CAST.ERA

CAST.ERA is a joint venture of SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with a satellite office in Seoul, Republic of Korea. CAST.ERA is focused on hybrid cloud infrastructure for 5G / ATSC 3.0 wireless distribution, ultra-low latency over-the-top transmissions and AI based media solutions. The joint venture is focused on achieving synergies by combining SK Telecom’s mobile and Internet communication technologies and Sinclair’s broadcasting infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://castera.io/.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value for both individuals and enterprises. For more information, please contact skt_press@sk.com or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

