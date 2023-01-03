Biocytogen and Hansoh Pharma Announce an Antibody License Agreement

BEIJING & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen", SEHK : 02315) a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on the antibody discovery and development based on its proprietary RenMiceTM Platforms, and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh Pharma”, SEHK: 3692), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a focus on the treatment of major diseases including oncology, infectious diseases, CNS disorders, metabolic diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced an antibody collaboration, assignment and exclusive license agreement. Biocytogen will provide a license to Hansoh Pharma for their selected fully human antibody molecules against the designated target for the development, manufacturing and commercialization globally. Under the agreement, Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones of up to tens of millions of Chinese yuan, as well as single-digit tiered royalties on net sales.

“ We are very excited to partner with Hansoh Pharma, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in China. The licensed antibodies were selected from Biocytogen’s Project Integrum programs and generated from our proprietary fully human antibody RenMiceTM target-knockout mice. The antibodies possess highest possible diversity to improve the success rate of antibody discovery,” said Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen. “ Thanks to Hansoh Pharma’s recognition of our RenMiceTM platforms and Project Integrum. We believe Hansoh Pharma’s strong R&D, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities will accelerate the development of RenMiceTM-derived antibody molecules and bring the benefits to patients worldwide.”

About Project Integrum

Project Integrum is a large-scale antibody drug development project for 1000+ potential drug targets using RenMiceTM (RenMabTM, RenLite® and RenNano®) target knockout mice. Different from the traditional mechanism of action (MOA)-based drug development strategy, Project Integrum uses large-scale in vivo drug efficacy screening methods to discover innovative drugs with excellent safety and efficacy. So far, we have completed making RenMiceTM KO for 1000+ targets. In addition, we have developed a large variety of preclinical antibody assets including 10 fully human bispecific antibodies, 20+ bispecific ADCs, 10+ TCR-mimic antibodies, 30+ monoclonal antibodies against novel targets, and 600+ antibody hits. Antibody molecules generated by Project Integrum have high specificity, high affinity and good druggability, which have attracted many top biopharmaceutical companies to obtain a license or reach a drug co-development agreement with us, including Merck KGaA, ADC Therapeutics, Remgen, NJCTTQ, etc.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMabTM/RenLite®/RenNano® mice platforms for fully human monoclonal, bispecific/multispecific antibody and nanobody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development expertise to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs for more than 1000 targets, known as Project Integrum. This project has resulted in 28 drug co-development agreements and 16 RenMiceTM licensing agreements with companies around the world, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen's pipeline includes 12 core products, among which two products are in phase II multi-regional clinical trials and two products are in phase I. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai, Boston, USA and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.